Mazda rear-ends Mercedes & rolls down road in Tampines, driver chases after car

The driver probably forgot to pull the handbrake.

Ruth Chai | February 23, 2024, 09:14 AM

A Mazda driver had a bad day when she hit the back of a Mercedes on Tampines Road.

It became worse when her car rolled down a sloped road when the Mercedes moved off.

Footage of the incident was posted on SG Road Vigilante's Facebook page, which claimed the incident occurred on Feb. 22, 2024, at around 9am.

The incident started off with the Mazda rear-ending a Mercedes Benz S-Class.

The driver of the Mercedes, a man, had gotten out of his car to take a photo of the damage.

Meanwhile, the cam car, apparently not involved in the accident, waited behind the two vehicles, as there was presumably insufficient space to pass on the one-lane road.

Photo via SG Road Vigilante

A man in a safety vest was also present at the scene.

Photo via SG Road Vigilante

After a brief exchange with the female Mazda driver, the Mercedes driver got into his car to drive off.

However, when the Mercedes started to move off, the Mazda followed suit — while its driver was still outside.

Gif adapted from video on SG Road Vigilante

It is likely that the Mazda's handbrake was not engaged.

As a result, the Mazda rolled down the sloped road.

The woman tried to enter her car through the open door, but the car was moving too fast for her to get on.

She subsequently chased her car down for several metres as the car was rapidly approaching a traffic light junction.

The car teetered to the side and crossed three lanes before mounting a kerb, which caused the vehicle to stop about 10 metres away from the traffic junction.

As seen in the video, the car narrowly missed an unsuspecting passing car.

Photo via SG Road Vigilante

Photo via SG Road Vigilante

Top photo via SG Road Vigilante

