Married man, 62, splashes 'cheating' lover, 51, with acid & slashes her with parang, claims he spent S$300,000 on her

Warning: This article contains mentions of suicide. Reader discretion is advised.

A man stressed out by his failing business decided that his lover was a "burden" as he had lent her about S$300,000 for her ex-husband's debts over their seven-year relationship.

The man, still married when they first got together, also suspected his lover was involved with other men.

Deciding that his lover was the "source of all his problems", he attempted to kill her by splashing acid on her face and then slashing her with a knife.

He took sleeping pills to attempt suicide — but ended up falling asleep next to her.

The lover survived the attack and escaped while the man was sound asleep.

The perpetrator, Lim Song Chua, 62, was subsequently arrested and sentenced to four years in jail after pleading guilty on Feb. 20, 2024.

Met at work and started an affair

According to CNA and The Straits Times, Lim, then a director of a construction company, hired the victim in 2013 to handle administrative and financial matters at the company.

Despite Lim being married, the pair started dating shortly after in 2013 and later started living together in a rented condominium unit in Bedok in 2017.

He would mostly return home on Sundays to visit his wife and daughter.

Had doubts about victim's faithfulness

The couple often argued as Lim felt she was "too friendly" with other men at work, court documents stated.

He also heard rumours that she was in a relationship with a subcontractor, named in court documents as "Ah Tan".

Lim confronted her regarding the alleged infidelity, but she denied it.

Facing financial troubles

After the Covid-19 pandemic hit in 2020, Lim's construction firm started facing financial problems.

He also started to view his lover as a "financial burden" as he claimed to have previously lent her about S$300,000 to repay debts incurred by her ex-husband.

Stressed about his financial problems and overcome with thoughts that she was cheating on him, Lim concluded in the early hours of Dec. 30, 2020, that his lover was the "source of all his problems and decided to kill her".

Wanted her to "suffer and be in pain"

Lim did not want his lover to "die so easily" and instead wanted her to "suffer and be in pain", the court heard.

He went to the kitchen and took a container of acid used to clean cement off surfaces in construction projects.

He had previously brought it home to kill cockroaches in the rubbish chute.

Lim had wanted to use the acid to "disfigure" his lover because of her alleged infidelity, prosecutors told the court.

He transferred the acid into a pail and added water so he could have more liquid to pour on her.

Together with a 23cm-long bladed parang, he took the pail into their bedroom.

There, he emptied the pail of acid onto her face. She woke up immediately and experienced a "stinging pain".

Slashed her seven times

When the victim asked Lim if he had poured acid on her, he replied, “good that you know”, in Mandarin.

Although she tried to escape, he strangled her and proceeded to slash her arms seven times with the parang.

Exhausted, she collapsed on the floor and begged Lim for water to wash her face, saying her throat was "irritated".

He relented and gave her water to wipe her face and a bottle of water to drink from.

She also felt cold and asked for a blanket, but Lim refused, saying that she "would not feel cold after a while", court documents stated.

He then carried her to the bed and laid down next to her after taking 20 sleeping pills to kill himself.

Victim escaped

When Lim started snoring, the victim realised he was asleep and tried to escape.

She dragged herself out of the room but fainted outside another room in the house.

She later regained consciousness and left the house only to faint again in the lift.

A neighbour saw her and called emergency services. Lim was arrested later that morning.

Victim suffered multiple cuts and chemical burns

The prosecution sought five to 10 years' jail for Lim, while the defence asked for about three years' imprisonment.

The victim suffered multiple cuts on both arms, chemical burns on her upper back, and chemical burns to the corneas of both eyes.

She also had to get surgery to repair her muscles and ligaments and was given 309 days of hospitalisation leave.

A medical report from April 2022 stated that the victim was not disfigured, impaired or disabled as a result of her injuries.

However, the attack left "significant psychological harm", the prosecution argued.

In a victim impact statement, she reported that she had to rely on her friend to feed, bathe and put on clothes daily for a few months.

She also reported feeling scared when taking a shower, unable to sleep in the dark, and feeling the strain of being unable to work for a year.

Man was suffering from depression

The defence counsel argued that Lim's offence was a "spur of the moment" and was "a single episode of violent offending" in his entire life that was "uncharacteristic of his temperament and personality".

An Institute of Mental Health (IMH) psychiatrist assessed that Lim had major depression at the time of the incident, which impaired his judgment and self-control and ultimately led to his offence.

However, according to the assessment, he was cognizant of the nature and quality of his acts.

The lawyers also noted a subsequent assessment in 2023 showing that Lim was no longer depressed and was at low risk of reoffending.

The judge ultimately sentenced Lim to four years in jail.

Helplines

If you or someone you know are in mental distress, here are some hotlines you can call to seek help, advice, or just a listening ear.

SOS 24-hour Hotline: 1-767

Singapore Association for Mental Health: 1800-283-7019

Institute of Mental Health: 6389-2222 (24 hours)

Tinkle Friend: 1800-274-4788 (for primary school-aged children)

SHECARES@SCWO: Call: 8001-01-4616 | Whatsapp: 65714400 (for targets of online harms)

Top photo from Canva