'I want to eat you': Jail & caning for man, 35, who sexually assaulted domestic worker when tasked to paint flat

Warning: This article contains depictions of sexual assault. Reader discretion is advised.

A 35-year-old man sexually assaulted a domestic worker after he was hired to paint her employer's flat.

The Bangladeshi man, Miah Mohammad Suzon, was sentenced to five years and nine months' imprisonment with four strokes of the cane on Feb. 13, 2024, after pleading guilty to one charge of sexual assault.

Another three charges of outrage of modesty were considered for his sentencing.

The victim is a 27-year-old Indonesian domestic worker who takes care of her employer's 82-year-old mother, reported Shin Min Daily News.

A gag order protects the victim from identification.

According to court documents, Miah worked at a construction firm specialising in renovation, reported Today.

First meeting: Offered S$1,300 painting service

Investigation revealed that Miah first met the victim in August 2022.

Miah went to the employer's house and offered his painting services for S$1,300.

Second meeting: 'I want to eat you'

The employer hired Miah for the job, and he returned to the house on Sep. 3, 2022.

Miah came to move the furniture and prepare for the paint job.

When he saw the victim, he suddenly said to her, "I want to eat you" in English.

Feeling disgusted, the victim ignored Miah.

Before Miah left, he asked the victim for her contact number, but she ignored his request.

Third meeting: Kept looking at her

Miah brought another two workers to the house to paint on Sep. 4, 2022.

The employer noticed that Miah and his colleagues kept looking at the victim while laughing and chatting in their mother tongue, reported Shin Min.

Fourth meeting: Followed her relentlessly and assaulted her

On Sep. 11, 2022, Miah returned to the house alone to continue the paint job.

The employer left to purchase more paint, leaving his mother, the victim and Miah at home.

Once the employer left, Miah entered a bedroom and placed both of his hands on the victim's shoulders while she was folding clothes, Today reported.

The victim pushed Miah away with her elbows and headed to the living room to sit beside her employer's mother.

However, Miah followed the victim in the house wherever she went.

He first followed her to the living room and placed his hands underneath her clothes to molest her by touching her breasts.

The employer's mother did not notice what was happening.

The victim elbowed Miah and hurried to the bedroom to escape.

Prevented her from calling for help

Miah followed again and hugged the victim from behind several times, kissing her neck before molesting her again.

He covered the victim's mouth to prevent her from calling for help.

She wrestled free from Miah and returned to the living room to calm herself.

Afterwards, the victim went into another room to clean. Miah followed again.

This time, he became more aggressive, not only hugging her behind to molest her multiple times as she tried to escape, but also once lifted her top and bra while doing so.

The victim eventually wrestled free by elbowing Miah and hurriedly left the room.

Employer returned home

The victim eventually continued doing chores and went to the kitchen to wash clothes.

Miah followed her again and slid his hand into her shorts to sexually assault her.

According to Shin Min, the victim tried to push Miah away, and his actions stopped after her employer returned.

After Miah left the house, the victim bathed twice as she was disgusted over what was done to her.

The victim suffered from lower back pain after the incident and experienced pain in her private parts when visiting the toilet.

Molested victim at every opportunity possible: Prosecutor

The prosecutor said that the victim said in her victim impact statement that she would have flashbacks of the incident from time to time and that she would never be able to forget this horrific experience.

She also fears men now.

Shin Min reported that the prosecutor highlighted the egregiousness of Miah's actions, pointing out that he relentlessly followed the victim around the flat and molested her "at every opportunity possible".

Top photo via Canva.