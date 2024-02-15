S'pore man, 64, molests man with cerebral palsy in mall toilet & steals his wallet

A supermarket worker with cerebral palsy, while relieving himself in a mall toilet, was molested by another man.

The man also stole the victim's wallet, containing S$125 in cash, before fleeing from the scene.

Tan Kim Chye, 64, was arrested after being caught on closed-circuit television (CCTV) footage leaving the toilet.

He was sentenced to 12 months' jail on Feb. 13, according to The Straits Times and Today.

Tan claimed he committed the offences as he was lonely and stressed at the time.

The victim's name and the location of the crimes cannot be revealed due to a gag order.

Molested man with cerebral palsy in toilet

The court heard that Tan was at the shopping mall on the afternoon of Jan. 21, 2024.

He entered a toilet there about a minute after his victim, a 60-year-old man with cerebral palsy who worked at the mall's Cold Storage supermarket, Today reported.

The victim had difficulty walking, speaking and hearing due to his condition, and did not know Tan before the incident.

While the man was using a urinal, Tan suddenly went towards him and touched his buttocks without consent.

Before the victim could react, Tan then grabbed his private parts and continued to molest him.

Stole his wallet

Once the victim had recovered from his shock, he pushed Tan's hands away and went to the sink to wash his hands, ST reported.

He did not shout for help as he thought the toilet was empty at the time.

While the man was washing his hands, Tan came up to him from behind, pulled down his pants and took his wallet from his pants pocket.

Opening it to find S$125 in cash and other items, Tan commented that there was a lot of money inside.

He then fled with the wallet.

Caught on CCTV and arrested

CCTV footage showed Tan quickly walking out of the toilet in a black cap, Today reported.

Shortly after, the victim was seen searching the area outside the toilet, but he couldn't find Tan as the latter had left.

The victim subsequently reported the incident to mall security staff and the police were alerted.

They arrested Tan at his home later that day.

During investigations, Tan told police that he "knew the victim was not normal" and had difficulty talking, ST reported.

He also admitted he had spent all the money in the wallet before throwing it away.

Claimed he was 'stressed' and 'lonely'

Tan, who was not represented by a lawyer, pleaded guilty to one count of molestation and one count of theft on Feb. 13.

“I’m 64 this year, I’m diabetic, my eyes and legs are weak. I’m under a lot of stress and feel very lonely as I live alone,” said Tan in Mandarin, according to the Today report.

The court also heard that Tan had previously committed various offences, including theft, cheating and criminal breach of trust.

Pleading for leniency, Tan said his last conviction was in 2015, and that it was "a long time since he had broken the law".

He also said he made a promise to his mother, before she died of cancer in 2018, that he would "continue to be good" and not return to a life of crime.

