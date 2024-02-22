Man finds wallet with S$482.80 in Changi, looking for owner

UPDATE on Feb. 22 at 2.50pm: According to a Facebook post, the man who found the wallet was put in touch with the wallet's owner.

One man shared on Facebook that he had found a black wallet containing S$482.80 in cash and a Work Permit card at Changi Business Park on Feb. 21, 2024.

The user, Zimmy Bin Peter Bagang, said he found the wallet around 9pm.

He said the man identified on the Work Permit in the wallet is Wang Defeng, and he is an employee of the logistics company Santa Logistic Pte Ltd.

Zimmy Bin Peter Bagang is appealing to the public or those who know Wang to contact him through Facebook.

"Do good and good things will come back to you," he said.

Top photo by Zimmy Bin Peter Bagang/Facebook