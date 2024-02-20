S'porean man helps girl lost at wrong bus stop in Geylang to get home safely

One random act of kindness can change someone's entire day.

A Singaporean man helped a girl to get home safely after noticing she appeared to be lost at a bus stop in Geylang at a late hour.

Cycling home after dinner

Mohamed Fadzli Hayof, 44, shared in a Feb. 19 Facebook post that he was cycling back home in the evening after buying dinner at Upper Boon Keng market.

Speaking to Mothership, Fadzli said he bought dinner and was cycling home when he spotted a girl who was alone and looking at a notice board at a bus stop along Nicoll Highway.

He cycled some distance away, but felt uneasy as there was no one else around. He decided to head back to check on her.

Asked her brother for permission to help

Upon reaching the bus stop, he overheard her talking to someone on the phone with her speaker on.

Fadzli asked if she was alright and whether she needed assistance or directions. The girl told him that she had missed her bus stop.

The man on the phone asked who he was, and Fadzli introduced himself.

The man, who was the girl's brother, told him that she had missed her bus stop and did not know where she was. He told Fadzli that the family stays at Fort Road and that the girl was headed home.

Fadzli, who also happened to stay at Fort Road, figured out that the girl needed to take the bus on the opposite side of the road in order to get home.

He told the girl's brother that they were in an area that may be "unsafe for women at night", especially for a young girl.

Fadzli offered to accompany her to the correct bus stop and wait for the next bus. Her brother agreed and thanked Fadzli for his help.

Waited for the girl to safely board her bus

At the bus stop, Fadzli helped the to check the bus arrival time using an application on his phone.

He also asked her to keep her brother updated and send him her live location on the phone.

Fadzli told Mothership that the girl initially appeared unsure when he first approached her.

However, she appeared more comfortable after he asked to speak to her brother and offered to give his contact number for peace of mind, to which the brother declined.

While waiting for the bus, he found out that she had taken a bus from Katong and was supposed to change buses at some point but missed her bus stop by five or six stops.

The bus eventually arrived and Fadzli saw her off.

Wanted to encourage people to help each other

Fadzli, who owns a bicycle shop and service centre at Crawford Lane in Lavender, told Mothership that he went to his friend's bicycle shop at Upper Boon Keng for a chat after he closed his shop for the day.

He said he had planned to buy mutton soup to eat with his wife as they had not eaten it since the Covid-19 pandemic, but only remembered after he left his friend's shop at around 7.30pm.

He detoured to Upper Boon Keng Market to buy the dish and took a different route home via Geylang Road, where he encountered the girl.

Fadzli told Mothership that he has two young sons and was sharing the incident so people would look out for those who appear lost or need any help.

"I have two small boys of my own and who knows they may miss their stop also one day. I hope someone helpful will help to direct them like how I helped to direct the girl."

