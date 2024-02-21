S'pore man, 26, jailed 31 months for crashing lorry into tree & killing 2 friends

A Singaporean man was sentenced to 31 months’ jail on Feb. 19, 2024, after he pleaded guilty to six charges, including one for driving without due care causing death and another for driving without due care causing grievous hurt.

Muhammad As-Syayuti Selamat, 26, had been driving seven of his friends home in a lorry when he lost control and crashed the vehicle into a tree in Old Jurong Road on Aug. 4, 2022.

Two of the passengers were thrown out of the vehicle and died of multiple injuries, reported The Straits Times (ST).

Apart from his imprisonment, As-Syayuti was also disqualified from holding or obtaining all classes of driving licences for eight years after his release.

What happened?

According to Deputy Public Prosecutor Jonathan Tan, As-Syayuti, who worked for delivery company Unity Logistics, was assigned a lorry for deliveries during the day and was allowed to drive it home at night.

On Aug. 4, 2022, after midnight, As-Syayuti drove seven of his friends, aged between 15 and 23, to a heavy vehicle carpark at Bukit Batok East Avenue 2 to eat takeaway food for supper.

During his supper, he consumed half a can of beer. He had consumed the other half following a sepak takraw session earlier in the day.

Some time after 1am, he drove his friends home. He sat with three people in the front, while the others sat in the rear compartment that was used to hold goods.

Tan said As-Syayuti was aware that only two passengers were allowed in the front but allowed three to sit with him because he felt it was stuffy in the back and there was enough space in front to squeeze three passengers.

As-Syayuti drove along Old Jurong Road at a speed of at least 83km/h, exceeding the speed limit of 60km/h.

While the traffic was light, the road was wet as it was raining.

At 1:45am, he failed to maintain control of the lorry while approaching a bend.

The lorry skidded to the right, mounted the kerb at the road's central divider, and crashed into a tree.

Footage of the wreckage was subsequently shared to video shared on Facebook.

Two passengers were pronounced dead at the scene after being thrown out of the lorry upon impact.

One of the victims was a 17-year-old who sat in the front and the other victim was a 23-year-old passenger sitting in the back.

Three other passengers were seriously injured, including a 15-year-old who had bleeding in his brain.

The remaining two passengers and As-Syayuti and were also injured.

Following the accident, an inspection of the lorry found that there was no evidence of mechanical failure that could have contributed to the accident.

Remaining charges related to theft

As-Syayuti's other charges are related to theft in dwelling — offences he had committed after the accident.

On Apr. 8, 2023, he stole two sets of audio speakers from stores in two shopping malls at Bukit Batok and Choa Chu Kang.

At that time, As-Syayuti was out on bail for the accident, having first appeared in court for the matter on Apr. 5, 2023.

Investigations revealed that he had stolen items from the same stores before.

During his mitigation plea, As-Syayuti's lawyer, Divanan Narkunan, was quoted by ST as saying that his client was feeling guilty for causing such a tragedy, and that he continues to live with his grief.

Top photos via Singapore Roads Accident/Facebook