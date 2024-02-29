S'pore man, 61, tried to sexually assault mum, 81, punched wife, 60, for refusing sex

Warning: this article contains descriptions of an attempted sexual assault. Reader discretion is advised.

A former convict, who has 50 entries on his criminal record from 1982 to 2019, tried to sexually violate his 81-year-old mother after consuming at least 20 cans of beer in April 2021.

The now 61-year-old pleaded guilty to one charge of attempted sexual assault by penetration on Feb. 27, 2024, along with another charge of using criminal force on a police officer, The Straits Times reported.

However, even before the attempted sexual assault took place, the man had already been restricted from entering his home after he punched his wife for refusing to have sex with him.

His elderly mother subsequently took him in despite objections from her granddaughters.

For the incident involving his wife, the man also pleaded guilty to one count of causing grievous hurt.

Nine other charges will be taken into consideration for his sentencing.

Punched his wife for refusing sex

The man was still living with his wife and son when the incident involving him and his wife took place on Jan. 10, 2021.

On the day of the incident, the man, who was described by the public prosecutor as "an alcoholic for many years", returned home drunk and asked his wife to have sex with him.

Previously, his wife had already stopped him from entering their home when he was drunk because he would become violent and develop a strong libido, added the prosecutor.

After his wife refused to have sex with him this time round, the man became enraged and started to threaten her, saying he would "break" her face.

The threat quickly materialised later that night, when the man suddenly dashed towards his wife and punched her in the face.

His punch was so strong that she fell backwards and hit a cupboard.

Wife hospitalised for a week, obtained protection order

The woman was only able to escape her husband's assault and alert the police after her son, who was in his 20s, pushed his father away.

She was subsequently hospitalised for a week, as she sustained numerous injuries, including a fractured nose and finger, as well as blurred vision in her right eye, according to Today.

The woman was also granted a personal protection order and a domestic exclusion order against her husband, which effectively prevented the man from continuing living with her and subjecting her to further abuse.

Man moved in with mother in March 2021

As a result of the court orders, the man ended up moving in with his elderly mother, who agreed to let him stay in her rented one-room flat despite objections from her granddaughters, who warned her of his track record of violent behaviour.

However, the change in his place of residence did not bring forward changes in his behaviour, as the man would still return home drunk every day.

Late on Apr. 27, 2021, after consuming at least 20 cans of beer, the man decided to put his belt around his mother's neck before tightening it.

He only let the elderly woman go after she held onto the belt.

Tried to sexually violate his mother

However, the violence was far from over even after the elderly woman went to bed that night.

When she noticed that her son was lying on her bed while hugging her, she told him it was inappropriate and asked him to return to his sleeping area.

However, the man only hugged her tighter before he started to remove her clothes forcibly and molested her.

Despite resistance from his mother, including telling him she was his mother, the man told her to stop shouting and even punched her when she continued resisting.

He also grabbed his mother's neck and strangled her.

The attack only came to an end after she managed to push her son's hand away, after which he got off her and fell asleep.

Threatened mother not to tell anyone

After waking up the next day, the man threatened his mother before she headed to a market with a neighbour that he would kill her if she told anyone about what happened last night.

However, his action eventually came to light after the elderly woman's granddaughter alerted the police upon being informed by the neighbour about the elderly woman's swollen mouth.

Man did not love mother or wife

During court proceedings on Feb. 27, 2024, the man said he did not love his mother or his wife, even though he had earlier claimed that he loved the former and described the latter as a "good wife".

Specifically, he complained that his mother had placed him in a "nightmare" marriage because he and his wife would run into bumps "every day".

For the man's series of wrongdoings, the prosecutor asked for a sentence of preventive detention, which would confine an offender for a minimum of seven years and up to a maximum of 20 years.

The High Court judge subsequently called for a report on the man's suitability for the penalty before adjourning his case.

Helplines

If you or someone you know is experiencing family violence and need someone to talk to, here are some hotlines you can call to seek help and advice:

National Anti-Violence & Sexual Harassment Helpline (NAVH): 1800-777-0000

Association of Women for Action and Research (AWARE) Helpline: 1800-777-5555

Top image via Hayley Murray/Unsplash