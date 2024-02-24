Man caught on cam assaulting 2 migrant workers in S'pore, welfare group appealing for information

A migrant welfare group is appealing for information after it receiving a video of a man hitting migrant workers near a construction site.

What was filmed

It's Raining Raincoats, a welfare group that aims to spread kindness to foreign workers, shared the video in a Facebook post.

The 38-second clip appears to have been taken next to a busy road, and shows a group of men in safety vests outside a construction site.

The assailant started swinging at a man in a blue safety helmet.

In the scuffle, the blue helmet broke and fell on the ground.

Another man in a white safety helmet stepped in. But while attempting to hold the assailant back, he was hit with a blow to the head which caused him to lose his balance.

His helmet slipped off his head, and his head hit the ground.

Meanwhile, the assailant picked up the blue helmet and continued to chase after the first migrant worker and continued to assault him.

He stopped as more workers arrived to see what was happening.

Man hitting migrant workers was not migrant worker

It's Raining Raincoats told Mothership that they received the video via an anonymous source. They have lodged a police report.

In an update to the post, the welfare group, which is also a registered charity, clarified that the incident was not a fight between migrant workers.

"The man hitting the workers is himself not a migrant worker," they wrote.

"We take any violence towards workers very seriously and will report the matter to the police. There are cameras everywhere now and we strongly urge all companies to counsel all staff against using physical brutality and violence towards migrant workers."

It's Raining Raincoats is appealing for information about the location where the video was taken, as well as information about the affected workers.

They can be contacted via their Facebook page.

