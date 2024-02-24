Back

Man caught on cam assaulting 2 migrant workers in S'pore, welfare group appealing for information

According to the welfare group, the aggressor in the clip was not a migrant worker.

Zi Shan Kow | February 24, 2024, 01:27 PM

Events

Telegram

Whatsapp

A migrant welfare group is appealing for information after it receiving a video of a man hitting migrant workers near a construction site.

What was filmed

It's Raining Raincoats, a welfare group that aims to spread kindness to foreign workers, shared the video in a Facebook post.

The 38-second clip appears to have been taken next to a busy road, and shows a group of men in safety vests outside a construction site.

The assailant started swinging at a man in a blue safety helmet.

In the scuffle, the blue helmet broke and fell on the ground.

Another man in a white safety helmet stepped in. But while attempting to hold the assailant back, he was hit with a blow to the head which caused him to lose his balance.

His helmet slipped off his head, and his head hit the ground.

Meanwhile, the assailant picked up the blue helmet and continued to chase after the first migrant worker and continued to assault him.

He stopped as more workers arrived to see what was happening.

Man hitting migrant workers was not migrant worker

It's Raining Raincoats told Mothership that they received the video via an anonymous source. They have lodged a police report.

In an update to the post, the welfare group, which is also a registered charity, clarified that the incident was not a fight between migrant workers.

"The man hitting the workers is himself not a migrant worker," they wrote.

"We take any violence towards workers very seriously and will report the matter to the police. There are cameras everywhere now and we strongly urge all companies to counsel all staff against using physical brutality and violence towards migrant workers."

It's Raining Raincoats is appealing for information about the location where the video was taken, as well as information about the affected workers.

They can be contacted via their Facebook page.

More about It's Raining Raincoats

Top images via It's Raining Raincoats.

Swifties revitalise craft shops, deplete stocks in hunt for friendship bracelet beads at People's Park Centre 

"So make the friendship bracelets, take the moment and taste it."

February 24, 2024, 05:46 PM

Diner shocked after Holland Village Food Centre drinks stall charged S$5 for sugarcane juice with lemon & less ice

He thought the hawker was joking.

February 24, 2024, 05:17 PM

MOH investigating Serangoon Road clinic that gave out MCs remotely without seeing or hearing patients

The clinic also promised patients a refund if no MC was issued.

February 24, 2024, 03:20 PM

MHA says 2 S'porean influencers advised on content about Israel-Hamas conflict

The authorities told one influencer that her post "encourages Singaporeans to protest overseas" and may jeopardise their safety.

February 24, 2024, 02:26 PM

MOE: Teachers do not impose own views nor support any party when covering Israel-Hamas conflict in curriculum

Parents expressed discontent on social media regarding the lesson content and what is being taught to their children about the conflict.

February 24, 2024, 12:52 PM

Le Matin Patisserie at ION Orchard closes after a year, last day on Feb. 29, 2024

The store said it is bidding farewell to its "current form".

February 24, 2024, 11:34 AM

S$12 million Hong Bao Toto prize on Feb. 23 split among 4 winners

So. Much. Huat.

February 24, 2024, 10:33 AM

Leong Mun Wai steps down as PSP Sec-Gen over latest POFMA directive, Hazel Poa takes over

The party commended Leong for demonstrating accountability "through his actions, not just words".

February 23, 2024, 09:06 PM

Seoul-based S'porean singer Nat Ho releasing new song on Feb. 24

The song is based on the singer's own experiences living overseas.

February 23, 2024, 08:06 PM

Carousell fined S$58,000 over personal data leaks affecting over 2.6 million users

It will have to conduct a review of its internal processes and furnish a report to the Personal Data Protection Commission.

February 23, 2024, 07:17 PM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.