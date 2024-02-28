Back

M'sia opposition MP claims he was offered S$479k to support Anwar

He was also allegedly promised other incentives for his support.

Keyla Supharta | February 28, 2024, 03:18 PM

Events

Telegram

Whatsapp

A Malaysian opposition Member of Parliament (MP) claimed that he was offered RM1.7 million (S$479k) as a bribe to pledge support to Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim, Malaysiakini reported.

Wan Saiful Wan Jan from Perakatan Nasional (PN) made the claim during the Dewan Rakyat (Malaysian Parliament) session on Feb. 28, which led to a shouting match.

Support Anwar

According to Wan Saiful, he attended several meetings with different individuals who attempted to make him throw his support to Anwar.

According to Wan Saiful, he was contacted "repeatedly" until he eventually met with them.

“I had to entertain their requests, as they had the power and I didn’t know what they could do to me,” he said, as quoted by The Star.

The meetings supposedly occurred a total of four times at different hotels in Klang Valley and took place between Jan. 17 and Feb. 26, 2024.

In all the meetings, Wan Saiful was told he "must support [Anwar] as prime minister and [he] will be rewarded".

Wan Saiful said he was told that he must support "Tambun", which is the constituency in Perak that Anwar represents in Parliament.

RM1.7 million (S$479k)

Among the rewards offered was an RM1.7 million (S$479k) allocation for his parliament constituency.

He also alleged that he was promised allocations for government projects which he could then be distributed to his "cronies".

Wan Saiful also claimed that his criminal charges in court would be dropped if he pledged support for Anwar.

Wan Saiful is currently facing money laundering and corruption charges related to the Jana Wibawa project, a government-led initiative to help Bumiputra contractors during the Covid-19 pandemic, Free Malaysia Today reported.

"They (the different individuals) know I'm having a hard time, with my wife also having cancer," Wan Saiful said, as quoted by The Star.

Malicious accusations

Wan Saiful's statement caused a commotion in the Dewan Rakyat, with some MPs saying that Wan Saiful's claims were malicious accusations.

They said he should lodge a report with the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission instead if the accusations were true.

“Don’t hide behind immunity in the hall. Hold a press conference outside. You are making false claims,” said Pakatan Harapan's MP Chong Zhemin.

Dewan Rakyat Speaker Johari Abdul stepped in, saying that Wan Saiful's claims appeared to be hearsay and that its validity could not be verified.

Rumours of coup

Wan Saiful's remarks came at a time when rumours of alleged coup attempts by opposition MPs were brewing.

The Star on Jan. 2, 2024, reported that opposition MPs had met in Dubai to discuss the toppling of Anwar's government.

The Malaysian king, Sultan Ibrahim Iskandar, said on Feb. 26 that he would not be entertaining any request from any party that may threaten political stability and attempt to overthrow the government in Malaysia.

Related stories:

Top image via Wan Saiful Wan Jan/Facebook and Anwar Ibrahim/Facebook.

S'porean streamer Kiaraakitty banned from going back to Taiwan for 5 years

It is not known when she left Taiwan.

February 28, 2024, 03:13 PM

S'pore won't need further GST increases until 2030: DPM Lawrence Wong

He said Singapore is in a "sound position on income" until 2030.

February 28, 2024, 02:44 PM

Paris Olympic Games' security plans stolen from train

Ah non, or oh no!

February 28, 2024, 01:49 PM

Norway's King Harald, 87, hospitalised in Langkawi, M'sia

Get well soon.

February 28, 2024, 01:44 PM

Thailand man beats up monk for giving him lottery numbers that didn't win

The man is reportedly in debt now.

February 28, 2024, 11:59 AM

Adventure Cove Waterpark in Sentosa having pool party before Taylor Swift’s March 3 concert

Do you remember, we were sittin’ there by the water?

February 28, 2024, 11:23 AM

28 MPs spoke on Day 2 of Budget 2024 debates. Here’s what they said.

Day deux.

February 28, 2024, 11:06 AM

Free iced Milo from truck at Decathlon S'pore Lab carpark before Taylor Swift concert on Mar. 3 & 9

Milo van, 2-5pm, Mar. 3, Sunday and Mar. 9, Saturday.

February 27, 2024, 11:03 PM

Ex-China foreign minister Qin Gang resigns from National People's Congress ahead of key Beijing gathering

An official statement mentioned that Qin has not been dismissed or expelled from the legislative body.

February 27, 2024, 08:50 PM

After M'sia king warns against trying to overthrow Anwar govt, PAS leader says it's his personal view, 'must follow constitution'

The PAS leader also said that the Agong's statement was his own "personal view".

February 27, 2024, 08:21 PM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.