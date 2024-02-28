M'sia opposition MP claims he was offered S$479k to support Anwar

A Malaysian opposition Member of Parliament (MP) claimed that he was offered RM1.7 million (S$479k) as a bribe to pledge support to Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim, Malaysiakini reported.

Wan Saiful Wan Jan from Perakatan Nasional (PN) made the claim during the Dewan Rakyat (Malaysian Parliament) session on Feb. 28, which led to a shouting match.

Support Anwar

According to Wan Saiful, he attended several meetings with different individuals who attempted to make him throw his support to Anwar.

According to Wan Saiful, he was contacted "repeatedly" until he eventually met with them.

“I had to entertain their requests, as they had the power and I didn’t know what they could do to me,” he said, as quoted by The Star.

The meetings supposedly occurred a total of four times at different hotels in Klang Valley and took place between Jan. 17 and Feb. 26, 2024.

In all the meetings, Wan Saiful was told he "must support [Anwar] as prime minister and [he] will be rewarded".

Wan Saiful said he was told that he must support "Tambun", which is the constituency in Perak that Anwar represents in Parliament.

RM1.7 million (S$479k)

Among the rewards offered was an RM1.7 million (S$479k) allocation for his parliament constituency.

He also alleged that he was promised allocations for government projects which he could then be distributed to his "cronies".

Wan Saiful also claimed that his criminal charges in court would be dropped if he pledged support for Anwar.

Wan Saiful is currently facing money laundering and corruption charges related to the Jana Wibawa project, a government-led initiative to help Bumiputra contractors during the Covid-19 pandemic, Free Malaysia Today reported.

"They (the different individuals) know I'm having a hard time, with my wife also having cancer," Wan Saiful said, as quoted by The Star.

Malicious accusations

Wan Saiful's statement caused a commotion in the Dewan Rakyat, with some MPs saying that Wan Saiful's claims were malicious accusations.

They said he should lodge a report with the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission instead if the accusations were true.

“Don’t hide behind immunity in the hall. Hold a press conference outside. You are making false claims,” said Pakatan Harapan's MP Chong Zhemin.

Dewan Rakyat Speaker Johari Abdul stepped in, saying that Wan Saiful's claims appeared to be hearsay and that its validity could not be verified.

Rumours of coup

Wan Saiful's remarks came at a time when rumours of alleged coup attempts by opposition MPs were brewing.

The Star on Jan. 2, 2024, reported that opposition MPs had met in Dubai to discuss the toppling of Anwar's government.

The Malaysian king, Sultan Ibrahim Iskandar, said on Feb. 26 that he would not be entertaining any request from any party that may threaten political stability and attempt to overthrow the government in Malaysia.

Top image via Wan Saiful Wan Jan/Facebook and Anwar Ibrahim/Facebook.