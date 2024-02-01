M'sian girl, 5, dies after being left for 4 hours in car at hospital parking lot by her mum

A four-year-old Malaysian girl passed away on Jan. 30, after she was found unconscious in her mother's car at a hospital parking lot in Shah Alam.

Investigations revealed that the 32-year-old mother had accidentally left her daughter in the car for four hours, after picking her up from the daycare centre around 2pm, reported The Star.

The mother is a hospital staff member.

What happened

The daughter fell asleep in the backseat after being picked up from the daycare centre, CNA reported.

The mother returned to work, leaving her daughter asleep in the car and turned the engine off.

Shah Alam police revealed that the mother only realised that her daughter was still in the car after her husband contacted her at about 6pm on the same day.

The police received the report at about 8:01pm.

The girl was rushed to the Shah Alam Hospital emergency department in an unconscious state where medical personnel attempted to save her.

She was pronounced dead while receiving treatment.

The police added a post-mortem conducted on the girl on Jan. 31 is still pending laboratory investigations but they found no external or internal injuries.

The incident is currently being investigated under the Child Act.

Top image from Google Maps.