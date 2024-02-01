Lion cub in Bentley cruises down Thai streets, woman gets charged for illegal possession

A Thai woman was charged with illegal possession of a lion cub on Jan. 26, 2024, said Thai's Central Investigation Bureau on Facebook.

A few days prior, videos had surfaced on social media of the same cub cruising in the back of a white open-top Bentley as the car made its way down the streets of Pattaya, Thailand.

What happened

Videos of the lion cub were circulated on social media.

They showed a man with sunglasses adorned on his head driving down the streets as the cub sat in the car's backseat.

In another video, onlookers stared at the lion cub as they drove pass, baffled by the unusual sight.

The lion cub appeared unbothered by the looks it got and remained calm throughout the video.

The Bangkok Post reported that the lion cub was registered under a woman in Phuket.

The news outlet identified the woman to be named Sawangjit Kosoongnern and the cub to be around five to six months old.

The man in the video is a friend of Kosoongnern and is reported to have left Thailand.

Exotic animals must be registered in Thailand

It is not illegal to own exotic wildlife animals in Thailand, but they need to be registered under the Convention on International Trade in Endangered Species of Wild Fauna and Flora and comply with the Wildlife Protection Act.

Thai's Central Investigation Bureau announced on Facebook on Jan. 26, 2024, that they have arrested Kosoongnern for "having controlled wild animals in her possession without permission".

They said Kosoongnern claimed to have bought the lion from a man in Nakhon Pathom province, who delivered the cub to Kosoongnern's house.

However, the man failed to complete the documents registering possession of the exotic animal due to not providing sufficient information on the cub's sex.

Charges for illegal possession of lion cub

For failing to notify authorities of possession of such animals, Kosoongnern may face a maximum sentence of a year in jail, a fine of 100,000 baht (S$3,800) or both.

Kosoongnern's friend, who drove the car seen in the video, may face a maximum of six months in jail, a fine of 50,000 baht (S$1,900) or both for moving an animal without permission.

A total of 153 lions are registered in Thailand, including individual owners and private zoos.

Top image via @drmheng and @paga.gennari/TikTok