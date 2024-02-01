Lee Young-ae reprises iconic role in 'Jewel in the Palace' sequel after 20 years, show to air in 2025

Avid K-drama lovers will know the legendary MBC hit drama, "Jewel in the Palace", otherwise known as "Dae Jang Geum (大长今)".

If you're a fan of the drama and its lead actress Lee Young-ae, you'll want to sit down for this.

A sequel is being produced and Lee is reprising her iconic role of Jang-guem, a royal physician.

It appears that the sequel's working title is "Dae Jang Geum".

No prizes for guessing where the inspiration for the working title came from.

While the actual title is yet to be confirmed, what we do know is that this new series is a follow up to the 2003 - 2004 hit, and it will tell of Jang-geum's story as the first female royal physician in Korean history.

After casting Lee in June 2023, entertainment company Fantagio revealed that they had signed a screenwriter as well and are looking to begin filming in October 2024, Yonhap News Agency reported.

A spokesperson for Fantagio added that the plan is to air the show in early 2025.

One of the top 10 highest rated K-dramas of all time

Aired between 2003 and 2004, "Jewel in the Palace" tells the story of how Jang-geum, an orphaned girl, became the first female physician in the Joseon dynasty.

The series had an average viewership rating of 45.8 per cent and a peak viewership of 57.1 per cent in South Korea.

The 54-part series was immensely popular within South Korea and throughout the world.

