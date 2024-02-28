Norway's King Harald, 87, hospitalised in Langkawi, M'sia

The King of Norway has been hospitalised in Malaysia.

Down with an infection

King Harald V is hospitalised after coming down with an infection in Malaysia, the Norwegian royal household said in a statement on Feb. 27, 2024, the Associated Press (AP) reported.

TV2 reported that is being treated at the Sultanah Maliha Hospital on Langkawi island.

He and his wife, Queen Sonja Haraldsen, are on private trip in Langkawi, where they are celebrating his 87th birthday.

Reuters cited the Norwegian royal household: "The king receives good care from both Malaysian and Norwegian medical personnel."

Who is King Harald V?

King Harald was born on Feb. 21, 1937 and recently turned 87.

He is Europe's oldest living monarch.

He has repeatedly been hospitalised with infections, the most recent being sometime in late-January or early-February 2024, after he came down with a respiratory infection.

His sick leave was extended four days from Feb. 2 to 6 so that he could recover.

King Harald's son, Crown Prince Haakon, acted as regent during that time, and is currently presiding in his father's absence.

King Harald succeeded the throne on Jan. 17, 1991 from his father King Olav V.

He spent some of his childhood in Sweden, and then the United States, when his family went into exile during World War II.

He married Queen Sonja in 1968 and they have two children Crown Prince Haakon and Princess Märtha Louise, who was named after his mother.

