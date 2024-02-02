Woman finds bug in pork floss bun, BreadTalk says CCTV footage shows no signs of contamination in store

A customer at BreadTalk's Plaza Singapura outlet got more than she paid for when she bit into a pork floss bun over the weekend.

The woman, who wanted to be known only by her last name, Park, found an insect inside her food.

This is the second incident involving a foreign object found in a product bought from the Plaza Singapura outlet.

The incident

On Tuesday (Jan. 30), Park purchased her favourite item, a pork floss bun.

While eating it, Park bit into something that she thought was a piece of plastic and spat it out.

But it was not plastic she had bitten into.

It looked like a dead insect that still had a few of its legs intact.

The object appeared to have been cooked inside the bread.

Horrified that she had bitten into the insect, she told Mothership that she was "traumatised".

"Being a loyal fan for years, I think this is very traumatising, enough for me to not purchase from them anymore," she said.

She added she has since reached out to BreadTalk, whose management have apologised and offered her a hamper.

However, she has asked for more time to consider the gift before she agrees to accept it.

The response

A spokesperson from the company told Mothership they are aware of the matter and are taking it "seriously".

"We understand that she had purchased the bread at our Plaza Singapura outlet on the evening of Jan. 30, 2024, and had consumed it the next morning, on Jan. 31, 2024," she said.

She added that they have since reached out to the affected customer to express their concern and check on her well-being.

"We are still in touch with the customer to see how best we can support her, as a gesture of our sincerity," the spokesperson said.

The spokesperson added that the company has launched an investigation and reviewed the closed-circuit television footage, which did not show any contamination or mishandling.

Nonetheless, they have engaged pest control as a "precautionary measure", which showed no signs of insects in the store.

"Our customers’ well-being and food safety remains our top priority, and we remain committed to upholding rigorous standards," she emphasised.

