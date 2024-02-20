Campaign season in India gets underway with Rajya Sabha elections, upper house of parliament

India's Rajya Sabha (the upper house of parliament) elections will take place next Wednesday, Feb. 27, 2024.

The elections will fill vacant seats in the upper house, as 56 members of the Rajya Sabha, representing 15 states, complete their six-year terms in April.

On Feb. 16, the Economic Times released the full list of candidates, a day after the submission of nominations closed on Feb. 15.

Rajya Sabha elections

The Rajya Sabha consists of 245 members in total, and members serve for six years during their term.

Elections for approximately one-third of the seats are held every two years.

Polling will open from 9am to 4pm on Feb. 27, and results will be declared on the same day as the voting.

According to Economic Times, a majority of the candidates are likely to get elected unopposed.

General elections

India will also be holding its general election later this year, which could take place anytime in the upcoming weeks.

The general election, which will involve the lower house of parliament, will determine which party forms the government, and therefore the prime minister too.

India's electoral commission has not set a date for the election, according to the Financial Times, though it noted that the election is projected to take place over several weeks in April and May 2024.

If so, India's general election will take place shortly after its neighbours conducted their own general elections.

The Bangladesh election saw the country's incumbent Prime Minister, Sheikh Hasina, securing her fifth term while Pakistan's election saw allies of jailed former Prime Minister Imran Khan winning the most seats in parliament.

According to a survey by private media group India Today, Prime Minister Narendra Modi looks set to clinch a third five-year term in office.

Modi, who is 73, remains popular among India's 1.4 billion population, among which 950 million citizens are registered voters, Nikkei reported.

His party, BJP, won three out of five key state elections last November ahead of the crucial national vote due to take place in the upcoming weeks.

"Inevitability" of Modi's return

Speaking at a BJP National Council meeting on Sunday (Feb. 18), Modi said that it is crucial for BJP to be elected back into power as the next five years will be important for the development of the country, The Hindu reported.

"I am advocating for a third term for the BJP not for political gains, but for the benefit of India," Modi said, as quoted by The Hindu.

He added that during his 10 years of leadership, the government was able to pull 250 people out of poverty.

Modi also pointed towards his government's foreign policy, stressing that India's relations with countries across the world have improved, especially with Arab nations.

He said that he has already received invitations for bilateral visits for dates after the election, which in his opinion, suggests that the world is expecting the "inevitability" of his return.

