1 dead, 2 injured after stabbing at Hokkaido convenience store

Three Seicomart staff in their 40s to 60s were stabbed.

Ruth Chai | February 25, 2024, 05:42 PM

Events

One person died and two others were injured after a stabbing incident occurred at a convenience store in Sapporo, Japan at 7am (Japan time) on Sunday, Feb. 25.

The suspect, Hirotake Miyanishi, 43, has been arrested, police said.

NHK reported that three Seicomart employees in their 40s to 60s were stabbed by a man who was behaving aggressively and wielding what appeared to be a kitchen knife.

A man in his 40s was taken unconscious to the hospital.

He later succumbed to his injuries.

Seicomart said on X that an employee was stabbed to death, with other store employees injured in the incident.

Miyanshi, an unemployed man, was arrested on the spot on suspicion of attempted murder.

He reportedly admitted to the stabbing, which occurred at the corner of a row of apartment buildings in Kita ward.

The Japanese police are currently investigating the incident.

Top photo via NHK

