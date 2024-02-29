HDB wardens to control traffic, prioritise residents’ car park access near stadium during Taylor Swift concerts

During Taylor Swift's sold-out concerts Housing and Development Board (HDB) and Land Transport Authority (LTA) officers will be deployed to book drivers who park illegally.

These officers will look out for illegal parking along the roadside, or at season parking lots at HDB car parks near the National Stadium.

Lim Biow Chuan, Mountbatten GRC Member of Parliament, announced this on his Facebook page on Feb. 29, 2024.

This comes after the recent Ed Sheeran concert, where some concertgoers parked illegally or along the roadside, causing inconvenience to residents returning home and being unable to find season parking lots within their own HDB car park, Lim said.

HDB will also deploy wardens at the car parks to control traffic and prioritise the parking needs of residents.

When the car parks are 85 per cent full, access will only be granted to season pass holders, Lim added.

"There are simply insufficient parking lots in the Stadium area. Please do not park illegally as you will inconvenience other residents living in the nearby area," he wrote.

According to One Motoring, penalties for illegal parking offences include fines and demerit points.

Lim urged those going for Taylor Swift's Eras Tour at Singapore's National Stadium to take public transport.

He added:

"As Sports Hub advised, to avoid being delayed by possible traffic congestion, opt to travel by public bus or MRT. This way, you’ll get to catch every precious second of the event. And as huge crowds are expected at major events, do arrive early — around 30 to 60 minutes before event time."

Alternatives

An alternative transport option Lim shared was Grab's shuttle bus service.

Fans attending Swift's six concerts on Mar. 2, 3, 4, 7, 8 and 9 can take shuttle buses by Grab that will ferry passengers to different MRT stations.

The buses are scheduled to arrive every 15 to 30 minutes, subject to traffic conditions.

There will be two routes available:

Route 1: National Stadium > Redhill MRT > Jurong East MRT

Route 2: National Stadium > Boon Keng MRT > Toa Payoh MRT

