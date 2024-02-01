I met Coldplay's Guy Berryman & learnt he's a fan of the S'pore weather

On Jan. 25, Mothership interviewed Guy Berryman, the bassist of the world-renowned band Coldplay.

Yup, that band that just concluded six nights of concerts in Singapore on Jan. 31.

"I'm starstruck," I whispered teasingly to my editor as I stepped into the room and caught my first glimpse of Berryman.

I enjoy Coldplay's (very stadium-friendly) songs, but it was the fact that I was standing in the presence of an international celebrity that made the moment surreal.

The Scotland-born musician was at Dover Street Market on Dempsey Road that day to promote the official launch of his fashion label, Applied Art Forms (A/A/F), in Singapore.

While the interview centered mostly on his work at A/A/F, it provided insight into Berryman not just as a designer or musician, but as, well, a guy — a human beyond his Coldplay persona.

These were a few moments that were incredibly memorable to me:

He likes Singapore's weather

Of course, we had to ask the age-old icebreaker: "How do you find the weather in Singapore?"

Berryman's response took us by surprise:

"I've come from [...] the winter, the UK, so I've left behind snow, and rain, and greyness. So I'm very happy to be in Singapore; I love the weather here."

And then we also had to ask what he thinks would be a good contender to the Singaporean man's unofficial uniform: the Uniqlo Airism t-shirts.

"Well, I'd say our (A/A/F) t-shirt [...] we have two styles of t-shirts: a regular fit and an oversized fit."

T-shirts, it seems, are just tried and true for men.

He loves vintage shopping

Coldplay has been promoting sustainability as a band and even implemented environmentally-friendly measures for its "Music of the Spheres World Tour" shows.

So it should surprise no one that Berryman is an advocate for thrifting, a more sustainable way of shopping.

He proclaims himself a "huge collector" who loves vintage items. In particular, Berryman spends much "time and money" at Koenji, a district in Tokyo, Japan with many thrift and vintage shops.

Unsurprisingly, Berryman's personal collection has influenced his clothing line.

His love for Japan has resulted in a predominant use of Japanese fabrics at A/A/F.

For example, the material of the jacket that our guest host, Joel Choo, was wearing during the interview was made of salvaged indigo denim.

When asked to put a number to his collections, Berryman coyly revealed he has collected "hundreds" of pieces of fabrics, designs, and styles. However, he also confessed that letting go of them is hard - so his archive is only expanding.

He doesn't listen to Coldplay

I'm sure fans have thought of this question: "What are the Coldplay members' favourite Coldplay songs?"

Berryman chuckled and likened that to asking which of your children you love the most.

He did, however, give a shoutout to the band's 2000 single, "Yellow", to which he credited the band's rise to stardom.

"But you know, it changes," Berryman qualified.

He then said frankly that the members rarely listen to their own songs.

"I don't think we listen to our own music recreationally. I think we all love music and I think, you know, if you're going to listen to music at home or something, what's more interesting to us is to just kind of discover new music."

Berryman also revealed that the show is as much about the fans watching Coldplay's performance as it's about Coldplay looking at the fans. Sometimes, he'd pull his in-ears out to be able to hear the audience's singing and chanting - especially for "Paradise", "Fix You", "The Scientist".

So now you know when to sing as loudly as you can.

Top photos by Livia Soh and Wong Li Jie.