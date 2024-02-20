Woman in China wins S$187 lottery, claims golden retriever retrieved winning scratch ticket for her

A woman in China said on social media that her pet golden retriever had mischievously retrieved a winning ticket from a lottery store when she was queuing at a nearby convenience store.

She said she couldn't give back the ticket as it was scratched by its teeth when it bit on it.

She claimed she ended up winning 1,000 yuan (about S$187) from the ticket.

Dog bit ticket so I had to buy it: Customer

This curious incident reportedly took place in Dongguan, a city in Guangdong Province of China, on Feb. 15, 2024.

It has since gone viral on Chinese social media platform Weibo.

The customer, surnamed Lin (transliteration from Mandarin), told the social media arm of local newspaper Shandong Business Daily that the windfall was a result of her dog's mischief.

Lin said she was out walking her pet golden retriever when she visited a convenience store to change money.

But when she let her dog off its leash, it darted into a nearby lottery store and bit into a scratch ticket lying on a table there, she said.

Lin claimed the store didn't want the ticket back as her dog had left bite marks on the ticket, so she paid for it and scratched it herself.

Bought treats for dog with prize money

Lin later shared a picture of herself holding the ticket for the 1,000 yuan prize -- and said it was the largest lottery prize she had won in her life.

"I was shocked when I realised I won, and it left me happy the whole afternoon," she said.

Lin further claimed that her dog helped her win another 30 yuan (S$5.69) prize the next day through similar means.

Following the win, Lin said she spent the prize money on snacks and treats for her dog as a bonus for it.

Lucky dog or publicity stunt?

Most online users were full of praise for Lin's dog, with many saying it was a lucky pooch.

One user suggested Lin could change her dog's name to "旺财“ which means "Prosperity" in Mandarin.

A few users, however, were not convinced by Lin's account and felt that it could be a publicity stunt to increase lottery ticket sales.

"If nobody wants to buy lottery tickets, we can get help from a golden retriever," one user quipped.

Image from 山海视频 / Weibo.