Four Star’s post-CNY AMK warehouse sale: Beds & tables at 50% off from Feb. 21-25

Chinese New Year (CNY) has come and gone, but that doesn’t mean the festivities are over.

Four Star is having a post-CNY warehouse sale at their Ang Mo Kio warehouse from Feb. 21 to 25, 2024.

From designer bed frames to hydraulic storage beds to recliner sofas, the sale will see many items at half-priced.

So, if you are looking to replace furniture to start the year right, now’s the time.

Premium Label Mattress

I don’t know about you, but I’m picky when it comes to my mattress.

Sleeping on my comfy bed after a long day of work is something I look forward to every day.

Four Star has a variety of premium label mattresses to give you that good relaxing sleep.

Prices start from S$199 for the single size, S$299 for super single, S$399 for queen, and S$499 for the king size.

Detense Arcticsilk (Cooling & Anti Static Mattress)

If keeping cool at night helps you sleep easier, the Detense Arcticsilk Advanze Aire Flex mattress is the one for you.

You will get a cooling night of sleep with its Japanese Technology that increases airflow and regulates the overall mattress temperature.

It also uses silk-feel eco fibres that increase the mattress’s ability to stay cool and disperse heat quickly.

Other than keeping you cool, this mattress also helps to relieve stress.

Its anti-static feature discharges static electricity from our bodies, reducing stress and muscle tension.

Chiro+ (Back Support Mattress)

After hours of sitting at your desk at work, you might be looking to get some rest with a mattress to alleviate your backache.

If so, Four Star also has a back support mattress designed to give orthopedic posture support.

The Chiro+ series has a high firmness and durability to provide optimal support and alignment to the spine.

The series was developed to target sleep problems that come from uncomfortable sleeping surfaces and mattress pressure distribution.

What’s more, the mattresses in the series are eco-friendly due to the use of eco-efficient performance fiber — a plus point if you want to go green.

Bedframes

If you are in need of more storage space, Four Star also has a variety of storage bed frames available.

Storage Bed & Pull Out Bed

Four Star’s storage bed frames are equipped with a German hydraulic lift system that allows customers to lift the bed with ease and store their belongings.

This system comes with a 10-year warranty.

Here are the types of storage beds:

• Lift up Bed

• Storage bed with drawers

• Storage bed with side cabinets

• Pull out bed

You can opt for synthetic leather or fabric for the bed frame and combine different functions and colours.

Furniture

Apart from your bedroom, you can spruce up your living room with Four Star’s various furniture options like sofas and dining tables.

Signature Sofa by Four Star

You can customise and personalise your sofa to your preference with Four Star’s signature sofa collection.

Prices start from S$199 for sofa beds, S$299 for one-seater recliner and S$499 for premium three-seater sofas.

Sintered Stone Dining Table

Thanks to its sintered stone surface, this dining table can stay spotless for a long time with minimal effort.

It is also scratch and stain-resistant, and can withstand usual household heat sources like fresh-off-the-stove pots.

Wooden Dining Table

This wooden dining table is another option to consider if you are looking for a different aesthetic.

It boasts a medium density fibreboard (MDF) tabletop for easy cleaning of dust and spills.

Selected models are extendable, which means you can make them bigger to accommodate more guests during special occasions like family gatherings.

Both dining sets start from S$399.

Benefits

The discounts do not just end at price reductions on furniture.

Four Star is absorbing GST on all purchases and giving customers perks like free taxi claims and complimentary parking upon checkout.

If that is not enough, you can also get free delivery, as well as gifts with your purchase.

Peek the gifts below:

Usher in the new year with these great perks and new furniture from Four Star.

Four Star’s pop-up store

Address: 38 Ang Mo Kio Ind Park 2 Work+Store Building Level 8, Lobby A, Singapore 569511

Opening hours: Daily, 10am to 10pm

Mattresses and bed frames: 9234 4442

Sofa and other furniture: 9068 1287

This sponsored article by Four Star made the writer want to take a cooling, stress-relieving nap.

Top photos from Four Star