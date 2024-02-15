S'porean woman, 49, who drove off with cyclist on her car bonnet in East Coast, pleads guilty to rash act

A Singaporean woman, 49, who drove off with a cyclist, 31, on her car bonnet on Jun. 2, 2023, pleaded guilty in court on Feb. 15, 2024, for one count of a rash act endangering the safety of the cyclist.

The woman, Elaine Michele Ow, got into a heated argument along East Coast Road with the cyclist, Nicolette Tan Shi'en, who cycled to the front of her car to confront her on a prior incident.

The prosecution asked for a short detention order (SDO) and a driving ban for Ow, reported Channel NewsAsia (CNA).

A short detention order (SDO) requires the offender to be detained in prison for up to 14 days. It acts as a deterrent by allowing the offender to experience prison life.

Dispute arose allegedly due to car driving to close to bicycle

The court heard that Ow, a cooking instructor, was driving her car to i12 Katong mall to teach a class.

On the way, she ended up on the same lane as Tan, a lawyer, along Still Road South.

Tan felt that Ow's car was too close to her, but Ow continued driving even after Tan tried to caution her verbally.

According to CNA, footage in court recorded Tan exclaiming, "Excuse me, watch it!"

It was apparently audible from inside Ow's car as the rear left window was partially open.

Confrontation at East Coast Road

However, Ow continued driving until a traffic junction along East Coast Road.

After catching up with Ow, Tan blocked Ow's car with her bicycle.

The court heard that Ow wanted to leave several times but couldn't.

When she tried to drive her car around Tan, it came into contact with Tan's bicycle.

They then started shouting at each other.

Blocks car in middle of the road

In a dashcam footage from Ow's car posted on SG Road Vigilante on Jun. 8, 2023, Tan was seen blocking Ow's car at a red light and even hit the car when Ow tried to move forward.

Tan then took out her phone to call the police, and Ow got out of the car and removed Tan's bicycle from the road.

A full video of the incident was shared online by Facebook user Beh Chia Lor on Jun. 4, 2023, and showed the pair conversing while Ow's driver seat door was open.

Other vehicles were heard honking at the pair several times.

The video showed Tan hopping onto the bonnet, and the dashcam video showed her repeatedly slamming the windshield.

According to court documents, Ow had inched her car forward and nudged Tan's legs before Tan jumped onto the bonnet of the car.

Ow was said to have muttered "ok" to herself and then accelerated — driving for about 100m with Tan clinging onto her car's bonnet.

Tan grabbed onto a wiper while banging on the windscreen with her fist and screaming.

Ow drove to the entrance of the mall carpark where Tan slipped off as the car stopped.

Tan still had a wiper in her hand when she got off.

She let go only after passers-by calmed her down.

Tan was eventually diagnosed with muscle strains on her neck, shoulder and hip.

Fine not appropriate: Prosecution

During the hearing on Feb. 15, Ow's lawyer asked for a fine instead of a jail term, but the prosecutor said it would not be suitable.

The prosecutor pointed out that even though the case involved an "antagonistic victim", a motor vehicle should be "driven responsibly or not driven at all".

He further explained that rash driving offences typically attract jail terms.

Ow will be sentenced at a later date.

Tan was also charged in court. Her case is at the pre-trial conference stage.

Top photos via Beh Chia Lor/Facebook & Mothership