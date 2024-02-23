Back

Jail for S'pore domestic worker, 25, caught kicking & slapping 8-year-old boy with special needs

A neighbour's doorbell camera filmed the assault.

Khine Zin Htet | February 23, 2024, 11:56 AM

A domestic worker in Singapore slapped, kicked and dragged an eight-year-old boy with special needs as she felt frustrated at how long he took to get ready to go to school.

A neighbour saw footage of the incident captured on his doorbell camera after hearing a boy's cries and reported it to the police a few hours after the incident.

The helper, Sakinah, a 25-year-old Indonesian national, was sentenced to three weeks in jail on Feb. 21, 2024, after she pleaded guilty to voluntarily causing hurt to the boy, according to The Straits Times (ST) and Today.

There is a gag order on the victim's identity, which prevents his name and location of the incident from being published.

Boy needed special attention

Sakinah had been working for the boy's family since June 2023.

Her responsibilities included taking care of her employer's four children and doing household chores.

Her employer had explained to her that the boy needed special attention, as he was diagnosed with attention-deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD).

Boy was slow in putting on shoes

On Jan. 31, 2024, at around 6:15am, Sakinah had asked the victim and two of his siblings to get ready for school — five minutes before their school bus arrived.

However, the boy was playing with his crayons and robot and was slow to put on his shoes.

Sakinah then took his toys away, but the boy began to shout and refused to wear his shoes.

This made her feel frustrated as she felt she could not handle the boy's behaviour.

Slap, dragged and kicked the boy

At about 6:20am, the boy and his two siblings stood outside their unit with Sakinah.

However, the boy lay on the floor and refused to get up.

She then walked over to slap the boy on his head and forearms and also flicked his right ear.

In response, the boy wailed and thrashed around as he continued lying on the floor.

Sakinah then tried to drag the boy up by his arm before slapping him again on the head.

The neighbour's doorbell camera footage of the moment was played in court.

Sakinah was also seen pushing the boy over with her knee, causing the boy to fall on all fours.

She then kicked him once in the leg.

The boy missed his bus, and Sakinah took him to school by public transportation.

The boy sustained a scratch on his arm and a knee abrasion.

However, his mother deemed the injuries to be minor and did not send him for a medical examination.

A police report was filed by the neighbour at about 10:51am.

"Disproportionate response" to the boy's tantrum

According to the prosecution, Sakinah’s actions were a “disproportionate response” to the boy’s tantrum, and she had acted “especially violently” by kicking the boy, TODAY reported.

The prosecution sought a “short custodial sentence” on the grounds that "minor hurt" had been caused by the incident.

During her mitigation plea, Sakinah pleaded for leniency, saying that she had a six-year-old child living with her mother in Indonesia and that she was the sole breadwinner as her husband had left her family, ST reported.

Sentenced to three weeks' jail

The judge noted that while the injuries were minor, Sakinah had hit the boy multiple times.

The judge was quoted saying:

“Looking after a child, especially one who is a special needs child, can be challenging and trying at times.

However, all caregivers must not allow their frustrations to boil over resulting in the venting of them in a violent manner to a defenceless child."

Top photo from Canva 

