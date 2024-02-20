S'pore man, 39, arrested for allegedly hitting debt collectors with motorcycle helmet

A 39-year-old man, who was confronted in person two days before Chinese New Year for not paying up the money he supposedly owed, was arrested after he allegedly hit two debt collectors with a motorcycle helmet.

The incident was posted on social media by the debt collection company on Feb. 13 and shared widely online.

The Singapore police told media that they were alerted to a dispute at Block 202C Sengkang East Road on Feb. 8 at about 6:55pm.

The alleged debtor was arrested for rash act causing hurt, the police said.

Investigations are ongoing.

The two debt collectors, aged 35 and 38, suffered minor injuries and declined medical assistance.

They worked for Singapore Debt Collection Service (SDCS), a debt collection company that acted on behalf of clients to recover money owed.

Background to incident

In the wake of the arrest, a SDCS spokesperson said: "First off, I want to send out our thoughts to the person involved. We're truly sorry for any distress caused."

"It's crucial to us that we handle situations like these with as much understanding and kindness as possible."

After the initial video was circulated widely, SDCS posted more videos to provide context about the incident.

In one video, one of the debt collectors claimed the incident took place on the fifth visit to the alleged debtor's place of residence and after being on the receiving end of "cursing and swearing".

The debt collectors had tried to reach the alleged debtor via his family, but was unable to locate him.

The debt collectors persisted.

The debt collector said on video: "After multiples of cursing and swearing, even until the extent I cannot accept, I already tell him, 'When you got money, come and talk.'"

The debt collector also revealed on video that the alleged debtor had engaged the services of a flooring company and had initially agreed to make repayment in installments, but reneged on the agreement.

In the video explaining the background prior to the alleged assault, the debt collector addressed online commenters who called the alleged debtor a "hero" for retaliating.

He claimed that the alleged debtor had sent a slew of messages, but subsequently deleted them, and questioned if a "hero" would do that.

A spokesperson for SDCS added that debt collectors generally only go to the debtor's home to find them when they are uncooperative.

This is after checking the relevant documents provided by the client who hired the debt collectors for their services.

However, in the final one-and-a-half minutes of the video uploaded by SDCS, a snippet of the confrontation showed the alleged debtor explaining to the debt collectors that repayment of the sum owed was already completed, but a demand for five more payments was subsequently made.

One of the debt collectors could then be heard saying he wanted a screenshot of the alleged debtor's claims for verification purposes.

