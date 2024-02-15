Back

S'pore debt collector confronts alleged debtor, gets whacked on head with helmet

Job hazard.

Julia Yee | February 15, 2024, 04:12 PM

Don't shoot the messenger.

That was probably what went through one debt collector's mind while he was being attacked by a supposed angry debtor.

A video of the altercation was uploaded onto Facebook on Feb. 13, 2024 by the debt collector's employer, Singapore Debt Collection Service (SDCS).

Whacked on head

The video begins with a face off.

A man, who was supposedly the debtor, asked the debt collector: "What are you talking about?"

Image via SDCS Group/Facebook

"Your money take out first now," the debt collector responded.

He stood with his arms crossed, with at least two other co-workers flanking him.

This was followed by some back-and-forth whereby the alleged debtor insisted he didn't know "what money" the debt collector spoke of.

Image via SDCS Group/Facebook

Things got physical after the man realised he was being filmed.

"Oh recording ah? I scared ah?" he said, swinging the helmet in his hand at the debt collector's head.

Gif via SDCS Group/Facebook

When the latter's colleague surged forth to help, he too received a smack to the head.

Image via SDCS Group/Facebook

What happened

According to SDCS, the fight broke out on the eve of Chinese New Year.

SDCS said that their client, who provided flooring installation services, had offered a special Ramadan early bird promotion for vinyl flooring which featured a 12-month instalment plan at S$296 per month.

The debtor allegedly agreed to this offer.

However, after installation commenced on Apr. 29, 2023, he allegedly only made three payments in July, September, and October 2023.

"When our client sought our help in November 2023, we sent a letter of demand to the debtor's residence, which went unanswered. Subsequently, our debt enforcement team visited the residence multiple times, but the debtor was consistently unavailable.

It wasn't until February 2023, during one of our visits, that the debtor's family members finally spoke to us."

Shortly after this, the alleged debtor himself show up and provoked a fight, SDCS said.

Debt collector further whacked online

Debt collectors have a bad rep, as evident from the majority of comments on the video.

Many criticised the debt collector:

Comment on Instagram

Comment on Instagram

Others applauded the supposed debtor for his "power" move, claiming that the debt collector "deserved it".

Comment on Facebook

The bad publicity prompted SDCS to post a follow-up comment, urging the public to consider not just "one side of the story".

"We are not loan sharks," they clarified.

They further stated that the alleged debtor had not paid off his debt, and had "consistently avoided contact" when SDCS tried to approach him.

"Please note that we always try to discuss amicably with debtors, but situations will sometimes escalate due to debtors trying to avoid the issue or become confrontational," the company said.

Top images via SDCS Group/Facebook

