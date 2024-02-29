My mum doesn’t see the doctor when she’s sick due to cost concerns & that worries me

My mother prides herself on being thrifty. Nothing wrong with that at all.

Seeing the doctor can sometimes be expensive if one is diagnosed with medical complications or complexities.

So my mother is unwilling to visit the GP for screenings and small ailments because she worries about receiving a serious diagnosis and incurring high medical bills.

This is why adults aged 57 and older are less likely than any other age group to visit the doctor.

“Fear” was the most common reason cited, and it includes the fear of having to spend money out of one’s means.

This is because seniors tend to have more physical ailments and chronic diseases that require them to visit their doctor more frequently and take long-term medication.

This can add up to a substantial expense every month and so seniors, who rely heavily on their savings for living expenses like my 64-year-old mum, are more likely to put off seeing the doctor whenever they can.

Here’s where Healthier SG and the new Healthier SG Chronic Tier come in.

What is Healthier SG?

You might have heard of Healthier SG.

It is a national initiative that focuses on preventive health. It encourages Singaporeans to stick to one doctor, a primary physician whom they should see regularly to maintain good health.

This doctor will be able to develop a personalised health plan with them, remind them to go for nationally recommended health screenings and vaccinations when they become eligible, and work with them on achieving their health goals.

The key here is preventive health — proactively managing health and adjusting lifestyle habits to prevent the onset of chronic diseases and need for treatment; such as long-term medication to keep diabetes and high blood pressure under control.

Going for regular screening complements this approach as it would allow chronic diseases to be detected early, which might otherwise be more difficult or costly to treat when diagnosed in the later or more severe stages.

Under Healthier SG, patients can also receive subsidised referrals to specialists from their doctor, when needed.

What is Healthier SG Chronic Tier?

For most Singaporean patients, the cost of their medications for chronic conditions at their enrolled Healthier SG GP clinic is already covered by the existing CHAS Chronic Tier.

But what if you already have chronic conditions with high medication needs?

Some of these chronic conditions require long-term medications and the existing CHAS subsidies may not be sufficient.

If you find that your chronic medication tends to take up a significant proportion of your bill, and you consistently exceed the existing CHAS annual subsidy limits, you can benefit from the Healthier SG Chronic Tier at your enrolled Healthier SG GP clinic.

Under this new subsidy framework, CHAS/PG/MG cardholders can enjoy subsidies of up to 87.5 per cent on selected chronic medications, with no dollar cap, at prices comparable to polyclinics.

They can also receive subsidies of up to S$360 per year for other care components such as consultations and lab tests.

Besides a smaller bill size with the enhanced subsidies for chronic medications, another piece of good news is that you can now use MediSave to fully pay for treatments under the Chronic Disease Management Programme (CDMP), up to the withdrawal limit.

Keeping chronic medications affordable

Chew Bee Eng, 71, has enrolled in Healthier SG, where the benefits and subsidies have proven beneficial in managing her diabetes and high blood pressure.

Previously, she used to spend over S$200 per visit every month, at a GP clinic in Bukit Timah for diabetes and high blood pressure medications.

At the recommendation of her GP, she utilises the Healthier SG Chronic Tier, where she receives a 81.25 per cent subsidy for selected chronic medications as a Merdeka Generation cardholder.

Her bill size has been reduced, and the out-of-pocket payable can be covered using her MediSave. The significant savings have reduced her overall medical expenses.

Being in the Healthier SG programme enables her to be closely monitored by her GP for her chronic conditions.

Routine diabetes care includes regular blood tests as well as screenings for foot, eye, and kidney-related issues. All these screenings help detect complications early and are heavily subsidised.

For Chew, a housewife, the financial burden of high medical bills is a significant concern for the family, especially as her husband is thinking of retiring soon, which will significantly reduce the couple’s income in the near future.

The subsidies from the Healthier SG Chronic Tier and the ability to fully pay for her bills using MediSave has brought financial relief to her and her family, allowing Chew to focus on treating her conditions without the anxiety of high medical costs.

If you, like Chew, have chronic conditions with high medication needs, consider enrolling in Healthier SG and consult your family doctor on your suitability to utilise the Healthier SG Chronic Tier subsidy framework.

This is a sponsored article by the Ministry of Health. Credit for all photos used: Canva.