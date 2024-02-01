Back

Coldplay gives shoutout to S'porean woman who got into road accident in 2019

Fasiha Nazren | February 01, 2024, 05:40 PM

Coldplay just concluded their series of concerts in Singapore with their last show on Jan. 31.

While showing their gratitude to the crew and spectators, the band's frontman also made a special shoutout to Nuruljannah.

Nuruljannah used to be a paramedic trainee with the Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF).

Watched concert through TV

In 2019, she got into a road accident which left her requiring round-the-clock care at home.

On Jan. 28, Nuruljannah's family posted a viral TikTok video of her watching footage of Coldplay's concert via the television.

Speaking to Mothership, Nuruljannah's father said that the family didn't want her to feel left out as her siblings had gone to the concert on Jan. 27.

Special arrangement

Live Nation Singapore and KultureCity, a non-profit organisation on sensory accessibility, arranged for Nuruljannah to attend the Jan. 31 concert.

Nuruljannah got to attend the concert with three other caregivers.

KultureCity also prepared a sensory bag set, including noise-reducing headphones, anti-sensory light glassses, signage placards, and a schedule for using these items.

"Nuruljannah was calm and composed because we checked her vitals, heart rate and blood pressure every hour and visual monitoring of her facial expressions and body movements," her father said.

He added: "When Coldplay mentioned Nuruljannah, it was so unexpected. We were pleasantly surprised... We screamed to get his attention as we pointed to Nuruljannah on the wheelchair."

"It's heartening to know that many Singaporeans are empathetic and [I] hope many are more aware of inclusivity in all segments of society and the need to normalise inclusivity by addressing their needs."

Top image from @zibsg on TikTok and Mothership.

