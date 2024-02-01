Back

Woman who lost her job gets 'Everglow' & hug from Chris Martin at S'pore Coldplay concert

"I lost my job. Can you fix me?"

Khine Zin Htet | February 01, 2024, 10:10 AM

British band Coldplay has been taking Singapore by storm with their presence as they continue their sold-out six-show run in the country.

On Jan. 30, band frontman Chris Martin was captured serenading a visibly emotional fan on stage and holding a poster that read, "I lost my job. Can you fix me?".

Footage of the exchange was captured by fans who attended the concert, including Instagram user @flywith_ng who shared the heartwarming scene on her Instagram.

Photo via Instagram/@flywith_ng

It appears that the woman had lost her job and wanted to get some comfort from the band's music.

She made the poster in hopes of catching the band's attention. Luckily, she was one of three fans chosen to go up the stage that night.

Cheered the woman up

Photo via Instagram/@flywith_ng

In an attempt to cheer the woman up, Martin complimented the woman on her poster-making skills.

"I would like to say to your prospective employers that you have very good printing and lamination skills," he said.

He went on to point out the "perfectly legible" typeface and "perfectly grammaticised" heart emoji.

The woman went along with Martin and nodded in agreement.

Teaching is her passion

Martin also asked about the fan's passion, which she said is to be a teacher.

"That's the most wonderful job in the world!" Martin said, to the cheers of the audience at the concert.

At his response, the woman burst into tears, seemingly touched.

"The teachers of the world are one of the best people, and you are one of them," Martin continued.

He hugged the woman as she sobbed harder.

The moment was captured in several other videos posted online.

@khrisnacoklat I'm so grateful, I can watch my idol since 14 yo i will keep it in my memory 30 January 2024 #coldplay #everglow #Singapore #coldplaysingapore ♬ original sound - PrinceofVrindavan

Sang Everglow

Photo via Instagram/@flywith_ng

Martin then went on to sing "Everglow", one of the band's songs about love, loss and grief.

All three fans were seen wiping their tears as they listened.

Instagram user @flywith_ng wrote in her stories that Martin also held the lady's hand at one point while he was singing.

Top photos via TikTok/@khrisnacoklat and Instagram/@flywith_ng

