Korean band CNBLUE to perform at S'pore Indoor Stadium on Apr. 27, 2024, tickets from S$168

Korean band CNBLUE will return to Singapore on Apr. 27 for their first concert here in seven years.

As part of their "CNBLUENTITY" Asia tour, the three-piece will also make stops in Hong Kong, Bangkok, Kaohsiang, Macau, and Kuala Lumpur.

Singapore will be the last stop on the tour.

Best known for their hits such as "Loner" and "Intuition", the band will perform at the Singapore Indoor Stadium for just one night.

Ticketing details

Ticket sales will start on Feb. 28 at 12pm via Ticketmaster.

They will be priced at between S$168 and S$308, before fees.

Top image from FNC Entertainment/X and Jung Yong Hwa/Instagram