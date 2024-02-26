Back

Korean band CNBLUE to perform at S'pore Indoor Stadium on Apr. 27, 2024, tickets from S$168

Not a loner anymore.

Ilyda Chua | February 26, 2024, 05:00 PM

Events

Telegram

Whatsapp

Korean band CNBLUE will return to Singapore on Apr. 27 for their first concert here in seven years.

As part of their "CNBLUENTITY" Asia tour, the three-piece will also make stops in Hong Kong, Bangkok, Kaohsiang, Macau, and Kuala Lumpur.

Singapore will be the last stop on the tour.

https://twitter.com/FNC_ENT/status/1747559394030883138/photo/

Best known for their hits such as "Loner" and "Intuition", the band will perform at the Singapore Indoor Stadium for just one night.

Ticketing details

Ticket sales will start on Feb. 28 at 12pm via Ticketmaster.

They will be priced at between S$168 and S$308, before fees.

Top image from FNC Entertainment/X and Jung Yong Hwa/Instagram

CCE lesson on Israel-Hamas conflict not meant to teach history or apportion blame: Chan Chun Sing

Chan also explained the rationale and objectives of using such a topic for the Character and Citizenship Education curriculum.

February 26, 2024, 05:34 PM

Govt should 'accommodate' S'poreans' demands for 'greater transparency' to make S'pore 'inclusive': Pritam Singh

The Workers' Party supported the 2024 Budget but said the government has other "real challenges".

February 26, 2024, 05:11 PM

US Air Force serviceman sets himself on fire in front of Israel embassy in Washington DC

The U.S. Air Force has confirmed the man was an active duty airman.

February 26, 2024, 04:49 PM

About 200 evacuated from Sengkang Bellewaters condo due to mattress on fire at 13th storey unit

One person fell and suffered a cut.

February 26, 2024, 04:41 PM

MBS has Taylor Swift merch booth, fountain show & exhibition from Feb. 28 - Mar. 13, 2024

Lots of things going on.

February 26, 2024, 04:10 PM

MBS giving away Taylor Swift S'pore concert tickets

Wew.

February 26, 2024, 04:10 PM

Over 16 million foreign tourists visited Johor in 2023, bulk of them S'poreans

Singaporeans love going to Johor Bahru.

February 26, 2024, 03:16 PM

M'sia woman in Kelantan buys 'doughnut' for her child, gets burger bun with jam instead

It had a hole poked in the middle.

February 26, 2024, 02:36 PM

FairPrice: Bukit Merah Central outlet travellator handrails 'immediately sanitised' after person seen riding on it

The incident occurred on Feb. 23.

February 26, 2024, 01:45 PM

JB hit-&-run: S'pore car allegedly drives against traffic flow, hits M'sia motorcycle

Another Singapore vehicle was damaged in the accident.

February 26, 2024, 12:50 PM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.