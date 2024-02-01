Woman, 23 & 2 men, 35, all S'poreans, arrested, 2.6kg of cannabis & more worth S$470,000 seized

Singapore's Central Narcotics Bureau (CNB) arrested three Singaporeans on Jan. 29, 2024 for suspected drug offences in two separate operations.

The trio consisted of two 35-year-old men and one 23-year-old woman.

During the operations that were conducted on Jan. 29, the drugs seized were estimated to be worth about S$470,000.

According to CNB's Jan. 31 news release, they seized about 2,602g of cannabis, 346 tablets, and 498g of "Ecstasy", 842g of "Ice", 46g of ketamine, 11g of cocaine, 160 Erimin-5 tablets, 107 LSD (lysergic acid diethylamide) stamps and five bottles of liquid suspected to contain GHB (gamma-hydroxybutyrate) in total.

Operation 1: 955g of cannabis and 138g of "Ice"

On Jan. 29, CNB officers arrested the 35-year-old man after intercepting his car along Havelock Road.

A search of his vehicle recovered about 955g of cannabis, 166g of "Ecstasy", 138g of "Ice", 24g of ketamine, 160 Erimin-5 tablets, 107 LSD stamps and five bottles of liquid suspected to contain GHB.

The drugs have an estimated street value of about S$118,000.

Operation 2: 1,647g of cannabis and 704g of 'Ice'

On the same day, CNB raided a residential unit near Bedok Reservoir Road, and arrested another 35-year-old man and a 23-year-old woman for suspected drug trafficking offences.

They seized a total of about 1,647g of cannabis, 704g of "Ice", 346 tablets and 332g of "Ecstasy", 22g of ketamine and 11g of cocaine from the unit.

The drugs seized were estimated to be worth about S$352,000.

According to the release, 2,602g of cannabis and 842g of "Ice" can feed the addiction of about 850 abusers for a week.

CNB added that investigations into all arrested suspects are ongoing.

If convicted of trafficking more than 15g of diamorphine or "pure heroin", offenders may face the mandatory death penalty.

Related stories:

Top image via CNB.