Back

Woman in M'sia finds her cat shredding her money to pieces

Cri-meow-nal.

Keyla Supharta | February 19, 2024, 10:43 AM

Events

Telegram

Whatsapp

It was pure heartbreak.

Small pieces of orange-coloured paper— the remnant of an RM20 (S$5.60) note— scattered on the floor.

Image via @_thehusna/TikTok.

Shredded money

Taking to TikTok, an aggrieved pet owner shared that her cat had "bitten her money".

She proceeded to share the sight of a RM20 note shredded into pieces.

She could be heard crying while exclaiming, "(the cat) ate up my money, I already don't have money."

"I just went out to buy kibbles and wet food you know?" she wrote in the caption.

You can watch the video for yourself here:

@_thehusna Aku bru je kluar blanja beli kibbles dgn wetpud tahu takkkk!?!? 😭😭 #catmomproblems #fyp #catsoftiktok ♬ original sound - Yang Cantik

"Jail"

Some commenters empathise with the cat owner, jokingly calling for "no wet food for a month" as a form of punishment.

"Jail," another commenter said.

One TikTok user decided to look at the bright side of things, saying: "imagine if [the cat] bites RM50 or RM100" bills instead.

Meanwhile, one commenter said that the shredded note still has its serial number, and thus can be replaced at the bank.

Read more:

Top image via @_thehusna/TikTok.

S'porean woman, 39, allegedly fakes her death to scam woman of S$160,000 'burial costs' & 'legal fees'

She allegedly told the woman she could receive an "inheritance" if she paid the fees.

February 19, 2024, 02:39 PM

'Money No Enough 3' makes over S$3.3 million, highest grossing Asian film since 2020

Wow.

February 19, 2024, 02:30 PM

S$1 to RM3.56: S'pore dollar strengthens yet again against M'sia ringgit

The previous record was set on Feb. 15, 2024.

February 19, 2024, 11:57 AM

Ghim Moh Road Market & Food Centre closed from Mar. 1-May 10, 2024 for renovation

Closed for more than 2 months.

February 19, 2024, 11:08 AM

Girl, 11, died after stepdad struck her head with exercise bar for eating rice 'too slowly'

The girl had been abused by both parents for months.

February 19, 2024, 10:04 AM

McDonald’s S’pore does limited time super saver meals from S$5 starting Feb. 19

Only S$1.50 for the sides.

February 18, 2024, 09:58 PM

Sunday Folks closing Chip Bee Gardens outlet after 10 years, last day on Feb. 29

Thanks for the memories.

February 18, 2024, 07:15 PM

Man catches wild chicken at S'pore park & allegedly kills it

It is illegal to trap or kill wildlife in Singapore without official written approval.

February 18, 2024, 07:15 PM

Thousands queue for visas to leave Myanmar after announcement of mandatory military conscription

Myanmar's military government announced that it would impose military service for all young men and women aged at least 18.

February 18, 2024, 04:40 PM

Cat in M'sia gets head stuck in wall, rescued by firefighters

Oops.

February 18, 2024, 03:56 PM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.