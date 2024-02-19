Woman in M'sia finds her cat shredding her money to pieces

It was pure heartbreak.

Small pieces of orange-coloured paper— the remnant of an RM20 (S$5.60) note— scattered on the floor.

Shredded money

Taking to TikTok, an aggrieved pet owner shared that her cat had "bitten her money".

She proceeded to share the sight of a RM20 note shredded into pieces.

She could be heard crying while exclaiming, "(the cat) ate up my money, I already don't have money."

"I just went out to buy kibbles and wet food you know?" she wrote in the caption.

You can watch the video for yourself here:

"Jail"

Some commenters empathise with the cat owner, jokingly calling for "no wet food for a month" as a form of punishment.

"Jail," another commenter said.

One TikTok user decided to look at the bright side of things, saying: "imagine if [the cat] bites RM50 or RM100" bills instead.

Meanwhile, one commenter said that the shredded note still has its serial number, and thus can be replaced at the bank.

Top image via @_thehusna/TikTok.