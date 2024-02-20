Buy S$20 worth of Cadbury Easter chocolates & get S$5 FairPrice or Grab voucher

The New Year holidays may have come and gone, but another holiday eagerly awaits and is fast approaching — the Easter holidays.

And what is Easter without an exhilarating Easter egg hunt?

If you’re wondering how to get started on one, perhaps you can consider using Cadbury’s eggs to save yourself the hassle.

From now to Mar. 24, Cadbury is introducing eight eggciting treats just in time for the Easter festivities.

To kick things off, indulge in three delectable flavours of mini Easter eggs.

There is the Cadbury Dairy Milk Egg Bag, which contains smooth and creamy milk chocolate for those who love the classic, no-frills melt in your mouth chocolate sensation.

Cadbury Oreo Egg Bag contains the goodness of Cadbury Dairy Milk and Oreo biscuits, an ever addictive combination if there ever was one.

Cadbury Creme Egg Minis Egg Bag are chocolate eggs filled with a crème centre, for the unexpected and tantalising contrast in textures that bring out the best in each flavour.

Next, the larger hollow eggs from Cadbury Egg Hunt Pack, luscious, full-bodied chocolate that is perfect for hiding and discovering during your Easter egg hunt adventures, as well as consuming when they are found.

And of course, no Easter would be complete without some bunnies.

Delight in the Cadbury Easter Clinker Bunny Sharebag Cadbury Marvellous Creations 2D Bunny Sharepack, which are bunny-shaped chocolate with fillings like Pascall clinkers pieces and beanies, raspberry jelly, and popping candy, which help mix things up a bit.

These provide ample variety for children and the child in you to be surprised, savour and enjoy.

If you are feeling adventurous, there’s even a huge Peter Rabbit bunny chocolate, the Cadbury Hollow bunny, for you to munch on, and for sharing during gatherings with family and friends.

Lucky draw

Cadbury is hosting a month-long lucky draw, offering sure-win prizes throughout the promotion period.

For every S$15 worth of Cadbury products purchased (including Easter items), customers can redeem a complimentary Cadbury Easter bunny lid cover—perfect for warming your holiday beverages.

Furthermore, customers who spend a minimum of S$20 on the Easter products will receive a S$5 voucher — either from Grab or FairPrice — to sweeten the deal further.

But hold on, there’s even more excitement in store.

Cadbury stands will be set up at 30 FairPrice stores and 11 Cold Storage stores across Singapore, offering an opportunity to participate in an exciting mini-challenge and lucky draw.

At these stands, you'll find banners adorned with bunnies. Simply guess the number of bunnies printed on the banner and submit your response via the provided QR code.

The winner will be selected randomly at the conclusion of the contest on Mar. 31, 2024, at 11:59pm.

Winners will be contacted directly with details on how to claim their prizes.

If luck is on your side, you could be the proud owner of a Brompton bike worth S$1,600.

Fret not if you do not win the grand prize, as 10 other lucky winners will receive S$500 IKEA vouchers.

Easter Egg Hunt

Even if you don’t celebrate Easter, embarking on an egg hunt with Cadbury's velvety chocolates could be the perfect way to spend the public holiday with your family.

With the added thrill of winning prizes along the way, the experience promises to be nothing short of delightful.

You can head down to these 30 FairPrice stores and 11 Cold Storage stores across Singapore to get your hands on these Easter eggs.

FairPrice: Jurong Point Hypermart, Amk Hypermart, Hyper Nex Mall, Hyper Vivo City, Hyper Jem, Tampines Mall, Waterway Point, Bukit Timah Plaza, Junction 8, Hyper Parkway Parade, Hyper Sports Hub, Our Tampines Hub, Eastpoint, Bedok Mall Finest, Hougang Point, Woodlands Civic Centre, Bukit Panjang Plaza, Bedok North a, Causeway Point, Marine Parade, Clementi Mall Finest, City Square Mall, Bukit Merah, Zhong Shan Park, Hyper Changi Busines, Whitesands, Downtown East, Jewel Changi Airport, Changi Airport T3, Coronation Plaza

Cold Storage: Jelita, Takashimaya, Paragon, Tanglin, Bugis Junction, Plaza Singapura, Raffles City, Kallang Leisure, United Square, Great World City, Compass One

This sponsored article by Cadbury made this writer want to go down a rabbit hole to find an Easter egg.

Top photos by Khine Zin Htet