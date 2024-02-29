S'pore man offers S$5,000 reward for cabinet thrown out during CNY spring cleaning

Three years ago, an Hougang resident was asked by a friend to take care of a cabinet, which unbeknownst to him, contained the belongings of the person's late parents, and other valuables.

He has since put up a S$5,000 reward for its return after his wife and daughter accidentally threw it out in February 2024, as part of Chinese New Year spring cleaning.

Cabinet left in living room for three years

The resident, Huang Fu, 56, who stays at Block 231 Hougang Street 21, explained to Shin Min Daily News that his friend had to go abroad for a period of time.

He asked if he could leave a cabinet in Huang's house for safekeeping as there was space there.

Huang agreed to the request, but claimed he never found out what was inside.

"After my friend sent it over, I just left it in the living room, where it's been sitting for three years," he said.

Disposed of during spring cleaning

Huang disclosed that on Feb. 8, when he was away in China visiting relatives, his wife and daughter were in the midst of spring cleaning and mistook the cabinet for unwanted trash.

They brought it downstairs to dispose of it and when Huang came back 10 days later, it was nowhere to be found.

Huang admitted he had the habit of bringing his friends' unwanted items back home, so his wife and daughter would sometimes throw away his things when he was not around.

He claimed he previously reminded his wife that the cabinet belonged to his friend, and believed it slipped her mind.

'Lost items worth more than S$5,000 to my friend'

After Huang informed his friend of the news, it turned out to be a devastating blow to him.

Huang's friend said the cabinet contained items and important documents belonging to his late parents, along with his foreign bank cards and some foreign currency.

Huang, who had known his friend for many years, felt remorseful for what happened.

So to make amends, he printed posters offering a S$5,000 reward for return of the cabinet, and included his address and contact number on them.

"I think those items are worth even more than S$5,000 to my friend," he opined.

Huang has since put some 50 posters up at the lift lobbies of the nearby blocks, as well as near the garbage collection points.

He hopes residents can provide him some leads as to the whereabouts of the cabinet.

Slim chances of recovery

Huang said his wife and daughter have since apologised to his friend.

He also approached the town council for help, and they aided him in contacting the garbage disposal company.

However, a company representative reportedly told Huang that since so much time had elapsed since the cabinet was thrown away, it probably would have ended up in the trash compactor already.

"We can only hope that some member of the public brought it away before it could be collected," Huang said.

