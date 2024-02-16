Back

Bukit Merah hawker stalls & shops to get S$250 cash after business drops due to tuberculosis cases

Sales have fallen by half for some businesses.

Belmont Lay | February 16, 2024, 12:04 PM

Stalls at ABC Brickworks Market and Food Centre, as well as shops at Blocks 1, 2 and 7 Jalan Bukit Merah will get S$250 in cash assistance by the end of February 2024.

This was after a spate of tuberculosis cases has resulted in poor business conditions there, CNA reported.

Some stalls at the hawker centre reportedly saw business fall by half.

The disbursement of the one-off grant was organised by Queenstown Citizens Consultative Committee and the Central Singapore Community Development Council.

Sales fell after tuberculosis cases emerged in early January, despite assurances from ministers and Members of Parliament that dining and patronising shops in the estate was safe.

Business has picked up slightly since the start of February.

Screening for tuberculosis was mandatory beginning Jan. 11 for those who live and work in Blocks 1 and 3 Jalan Bukit Merah, workers at ABC Brickworks, and clients and staff of Thong Kheng Seniors Activity Centre.

This was after the detection of 10 active cases linked to a cluster first uncovered in 2022.

The recent screening of 2,548 people yielded results: Two infectious cases of tuberculosis were detected, while another 322 people were diagnosed with latent tuberculosis infection.

A total of 66 people had to undergo further evaluation, while the rest tested negative.

The Ministry of Health said those with latent tuberculosis infection cannot spread the disease, which is endemic in Singapore and curable if treated early.

What is tuberculosis?

A person cannot get tuberculosis from sharing cups, utensils or food as the transmission of the tuberculosis bacteria from active cases usually requires days to weeks of prolonged exposure.

Tuberculosis is an airborne disease caused by a bacterium that usually affects the lungs.

Common symptoms include a persistent cough that lasts three weeks or longer, low-grade fever, night sweats, fatigue, weight loss, chest pain and coughing up blood or sputum.

Top photo via Google Maps

