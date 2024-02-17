We asked 10 MPs about the 2024 Budget. Here's what they said.

Several Members of Parliament (MPs) shared their thoughts with Mothership on what they think about the Budget 2024 Statement announced by Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Finance Lawrence Wong on Feb. 16, 2024.

We also asked them to describe the budget in 11 words.

Desmond Choo

People's Action Party (PAP) MP for Tampines GRC Desmond Choo said that providing a S$4,000 SkillFuture credits top-up for Singaporeans aged 40 and above will help “workers to pick up new skills”.

He added that the monthly training allowance for those who enrol in full-time courses is also “very significant”.

He said this is because “workers generally find it harder to train because they need to take time off away from work”.

Budget in 11 words

"This Budget has workers' rights at the core."

Henry Kwek

PAP MP for Kebun Baru SMC Henry Kwek said the budget is a “blockbuster budget for seniors”.

H explained that it addresses "immediate cost of living pain points of seniors".

In particular, he said that allowing senior Singaporeans to go back to school and subsidising courses are “extremely important” to help seniors “top up” their knowledge and have “productive years” ahead.

Budget in 11 words

"A+ for seniors, addresses current concerns and prepares us for the future."

Mariam Jaafar

PAP MP for Sembawang GRC Mariam Jaafar said that the budget was a “very balanced” one that “put money in the right places”.

She added that the enhanced support for childcare, seniors and caregiver support is “meaningful”.

Budget in 11 words

"Money targeted at the right places and structuring us to move forward together."

Murali Pillai

PAP MP for Bukit Batok SMC Murali Pillai said it is a “responsible” and “balanced” budget, and he thinks "there are positive vibes" that will come out of it,

“One point that particularly resonated with me was in relation to providing assistance to couples applying for PPHS homes,” Pillai said, adding that it was something he raised in parliament in October 2022.

He also said there is “a sharing of responsibility.”

"The government is providing programs to support our people to be the best they can be in terms of developing their talents and their skills,” he said, adding that people "will also have put in their effort in terms of time".

Budget in 11 words

“Focus on the future. Dealing with current issues. Uniting our country.”

Hazel Poa

Progress Singapore Party (PSP) Non-Constituency MP Hazel Poa welcomed the 1.9 billion dollars of Assurance Package to help Singaporeans cope with the cost of living.

Emphasising that these are short-term measures, she hoped that “the focus can be on more fundamental changes that can help Singaporeans raise their real wages so that the bulk of the population actually do not require handouts.”

She also praised the changes to SkillsFuture implemented in the budget, such as introducing the S$4000 credit for those aged above 40 as well as a training allowance for those who take on full-time courses.

Budget in 11 words

“This seems to be an election budget with no additional taxes.”

Saktiandi Supaat

PAP MP for Bishan-Toa Payoh GRC Saktiandi Supaat talked about how corporate tax rebates can help small businesses by tackling inflation.

He added that DPM Wong’s speech showed his long-term perspective for Forward SG, which will “make sure the society remains strong” and works in tandem with a stronger economy.

“We need to enhance our capabilities. We need to make sure our workers remain adaptable, remain highly skilled,” he added, citing various enhancements to help Singaporeans upskill.

Budget in 11 words

"Stronger society, self-reinforcing and stronger growth for Singapore."

Patrick Tay

PAP MP for Pioneer SMC Patrick Tay said that the areas of education and equaling social mobility saw “significant moves and steps”.

He felt that the support for Institute of Technical Education (ITE) graduates is a “significant and bold move to help them and to encourage them”.

He said it would also motivate them to “upgrade themselves and pick up even a poly diploma".

Budget in 11 words

"A generous budget to equip Singaporeans and also equal the playing field."

Tin Pei Ling

PAP MP for MacPherson SMC Tin Pei Ling said, “This budget is very practical, as well as a balanced one.”

She said the budget took into account the bigger trends that are happening around Singapore, including “the challenges as well as the opportunities that may be present, and how Singapore should respond to this.”

“But at the same time, it also recognizes the immediate challenges and the stressors that Singaporeans are facing,” she added, giving the example of top-ups to the assurance package to focus on the cost of living stresses that Singaporeans face.

Tin said she hoped that “Singaporeans will feel assured that the Singapore government will continue to have their backs and that the government will continue to monitor the needs, the demands, the challenges, the aspirations of Singaporeans.”

She also emphasised that the government will do its best to alleviate the stresses of Singaporeans, as well as “support them as they continue to go forward.”

Budget in 11 words

"Come what may for Singapore. The government has your back."

Wan Rizal

PAP MP for Jalan Besar GRC Wan Rizal said that the budget is “progressive” as a whole.

Talking about the schemes and enhancement for further education and upskilling, he mentioned how working and studying at the same time may be a “burden” for some.

He expressed his hopes that the budget will be able to provide an opportunity for them to be brave.

“Take that step forward to improve themselves because as they improve themselves, they further progress their career, and it helps them in the long run,” he said.

Budget in 11 words

"As an educator, I do believe that the budget is uplifting, enriching, and certainly motivating."

Yip Hong Weng

PAP MP for Yio Chu Kang SMC Yip Hong Weng said, “It's one of the most progressive budgets that I've sat through.”

“There is really a lot of emphasis on helping those that are really in need — the vulnerable, those that are less privileged in the community — ranging from education to health care, even in our taxes itself.”

He also said the government “has really translated into implementable and concrete actions that we are taking to ensure that no one is left behind”.

He emphasised the importance of healthcare in Singapore, specifically for Singapore’s ageing population, and to ensure “we embed care within the community".

Budget in 11 words

“Progressive in time for the future. One that is caring and gives assurance to everyone.”

