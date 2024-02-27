Back

Man bites into 'bloody' plaster in vegetarian mee hoon from Bukit Batok store, thought it was 'tofu'

Not so vegetarian.

Julia Yee | February 27, 2024, 11:09 AM

A diner was tucking into his packet of vegetarian mee hoon when he took a bite of what he thought was "tofu".

He was repulsed to find that it was not tofu, but a used plaster.

Not tofu

The unfortunate incident happened on Feb. 16, at around 6am.

According to Stomp, the man had gotten the meal from a vegetarian stall in Bukit Batok.

While he was eating, he came across something "resembling tofu".

When he munched on it, however, he discovered it to be a plaster.

He recounted opening the plaster and seeing what looked like "blood stains" on it.

"It's totally disgusting and this stall is known to be famous in the area. I wonder what their hygiene standards are and question if they have been handling food properly," he said.

He added that he "did not see the point" in returning to inform the stall about the plaster.

He lodged a report with the Singapore Food Agency (SFA) instead.

SFA looking into it

In response to Mothership's query, SFA said it is looking into the matter.

The agency stated:

"Food safety is a joint responsibility. While SFA puts in place and enforces the regulatory measures, food operators must play their part by adhering to good food hygiene and preparation practices."

"Food operators should also ensure their premises are clean and well-maintained," SFA added.

SFA also said it takes food safety seriously, and will investigate all feedback alleging poor food safety practices.

"As part of the enquiry and gathering of evidence, SFA may engage the feedback provider for more details and will not hesitate to take enforcement action if sufficient evidence has been obtained."

Should members of the public have concerns about food safety practices by food operators, they can alert SFA via its online feedback form.

Top images via Stomp

