Zoe Tay sends eldest son Brayden off to NS BMT at Tekong

Singaporean actress Zoe Tay, 55, bid farewell to her eldest son Brayden Chionh as he embarked on his Basic Military Training (BMT) at Pulau Tekong.

The actress took to Instagram on Jan. 3 to wish her son good luck for his upcoming endeavour, sharing pictures of their final moments together as she sent him off.

The post included a photo of her embracing her son, dressed in black and carrying a duffle bag, as well as another photo of the recruits taking their oath of allegiance.

"A boy in my family has grown up. Going from boy to man," Tay wrote, wishing him luck in the hashtags in both English and Chinese.

Typically, parents will be able to accompany their sons to Pulau Tekong and bid their goodbyes there, before taking the ferry back to the mainland.

Tay has two other sons, Ashton, 16, and Nathan, 13.

Many in the comments wished her son well, remarking how fast time flies.

Other local celebrities such as Desmond Tan, Ben Yeo, Aileen Tan and Priscelia Chan left encouraging comments on her Instagram too.

