Youth, 18, falsely accuses 'ungrateful' uni student of sexual harrassment, causes him to lose scholarship 

An 18-year-old Republic Polytechnic student attempted to get an acquaintance he had met over a gay dating app expelled from university after he felt that the latter had not shown enough gratitude for his help with university admission interviews.

Nicholas Wu Yunxuan, now 19, attempted to do this by sending the university explicit images he had received from the acquaintance and claimed that he was the victim of sexual harassment, Shin Min Daily News (Shin Min) and Today reported.

The victim and the university cannot be named due to a gag order.

The incident ran from April 2023 to June 2023.

At that time, Wu was a biomedical student in his third year and was doing a year-long internship at the university to which the victim was admitted.

Victim managed to secure a scholarship

Wu first met the victim on the dating app on Apr. 7, 2023.

They then continued their conversation on Telegram.

The victim sent Wu explicit photos and videos of himself, which Wu saved without his knowledge.

The victim also introduced Wu to his friend whom he had been dating for about a month and agreed to let Wu help him with his university admission interviews.

The victim was successful in entering university and also secured a scholarship.

However, Wu felt that the victim was not grateful to him and got angry as a result.

Made a new email to pose as the victim's friend and complained to the university

On Jun. 7, 2023, Wu created a Gmail account and posed as the friend whom the victim was dating.

He then emailed the university to allege that he had been sexually harassed by the victim.

To "prove" his claims, Wu attached the victim's explicit images in the email to the university.

He claimed that the victim persistently subjected him to unwelcome advances, explicit messages, explicit images that he did not request, and pressure to engage in sex.

Wu requested the university to conduct an investigation and expel the victim.

The university carried out an investigation in response to Wu's claims.

As a result, the victim lost his scholarship but remained a student. Court documents did not state if the scholarship was reinstated.

Expelled from Republic Polytechnic

Wu pleaded guilty to one charge of cheating by personation and another charge of intentionally distributing intimate images of another person, Today further reported.

The prosecution called for a probation and a reformative training suitability report on the grounds that Wu's actions had caused a "significant degree of harm" to the victim.

Meanwhile, Wu's defence counsel said he had been expelled by Republic Polytechnic over the incident, Shin Min reported.

The defence also highlighted Wu's young age and said that although he had been expelled, he is still keen on pursuing biomedicine.

Wu is scheduled to return to court for sentencing on Mar. 5 once the probation and reformative training suitability report has been prepared.

For cheating by personation, Wu can either be jailed for five years, fined, or be subjected to both.

As for intentionally distributing intimate images of another person, Wu faces a jail term of up to five years, fine, caning or a combination of any of these punishments.

Top photo by 卡晨 via Unsplash