'It's best for me to leave': FC Barcelona manager Xavi Hernandez stepping down at end of season

Xavi Hernandez, manager of Spanish football club FC Barcelona, will be stepping down at the end of the season.

Xavi made the announcement during a press conference on Jan. 28, following his team's 5-3 defeat to Villarreal CF in the La Liga.

Stepping down on Jun. 30

The 44-year-old former Barcelona and Spain midfielder said that he will be stepping down on Jun. 30, 2024.

This is despite having a year left in his contract.

Xavi said he made the decision after discussing with Barcelona president Joan Laporta, vice-president Rafa Yuste, and sporting director Deco.

He explained:

"I think the situation deserves a change of course, and as a Barca fan, I cannot allow this situation... I believe the club needs a change in dynamics. [...] Thinking as a club man, I think it's best for me to leave on June 30th. I will give my all these remaining four months. I think we can still have a very good season, despite the team and club's situation."

"I don't want to be a burden at all"

At one point during the press conference, Xavi told reporters: "I don't want to be a burden at all. I want to be a solution for Barca."

About two weeks ago, after a 4-1 defeat by rivals Real Madrid in the Spanish Super Cup final, Xavi said that he would "pack his bags" if his players lost faith in him.

Barca subsequently went on to obtain back-to-back wins against Unionistas and Real Betis.

But on Jan. 25, Barca lost 4-2 to Athletic Bilbao, and was kicked out of the Copa del Rey.

The club then slipped further in the La Liga title race after losing 5-3 to Villarreal on Jan. 28.

Barca is currently third on the La Liga table with 44 points, while rivals Real Madrid is at the top spot with 54 points.

Barca's manager since 2021

Xavi was appointed Barca's manager in November 2021.

Taking over from Ronald Koeman, he steered the club from the ninth position in La Liga to a second-place finish, earning them a Champions League qualification.

In his first full campaign in charge of the club last season, Xavi led Barca to a La Liga title and the Spanish Supercopa, but the club failed to advance from the Champions League group stage for the second consecutive season.

Barca managed to progress through the Champions League group stage this season, and faces Napoli next on Feb. 22.

Top images via FC Barcelona/Facebook.