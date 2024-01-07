Back

Woman, 75, killed by taxi at Robertson Quay, driver, 67, arrested for careless driving

Investigations are ongoing.

Ruth Chai | January 07, 2024, 06:21 PM

A 75-year-old woman was killed after she was hit by a taxi at Robertson Quay on Jan. 6, 2024.

Responding to Mothership's queries, the Singapore Civil Defence Force said they were alerted to the accident at Robertson Quay at about 5:30pm.

The police said that the woman was unconscious when she was sent to Singapore General Hospital, where she died of her injuries.

A 67-year-old taxi driver was arrested for careless driving resulting in death.

Investigations are ongoing.

