Decomposing body of woman, 69, found in rental Telok Blangah flat

Neighbours thought the smell detected was meat that had gone bad.

Belmont Lay | January 04, 2024, 04:12 PM

The decomposing body of a 69-year-old woman who lived alone was found in a rental flat at Block 19 Telok Blangah Crescent, Shin Min Daily News reported.

Her body was discovered at around 10am on Jan. 3 after neighbours detected a foul smell along the corridor and alerted the police.

Neighbours interviewed said they detected a scent as early as Jan. 2, but ignored it thinking it was just meat that had gone bad.

Had supposedly been living alone for some time

A 75-year-old neighbour told the Chinese newspaper that the deceased was a Chinese woman who had been living alone after the passing of her elderly mother some 10 years ago.

The neighbour claimed she did not see relatives or friends visiting normally or even during holiday seasons.

The police confirmed with Shin Min that the woman was pronounced dead at the scene.

According to preliminary investigations, the police do not suspect foul play and the case is under investigation.

Top photo via Shin Min Daily News

