S'pore man, 42, behind 'wife-sharing' drug rape crimes says sentence 'choked the life' out of him, appeal fails

The "mastermind" behind the series of "wife-sharing" crimes failed in his appeal for a lighter sentence on Jan. 17, 2024.

According to CNA, the man made a "heartfelt plea" to the court for a lighter sentence and also submitted letters written by his mother and sister asking for leniency.

However, the three Court of Appeal judges, led by Chief Justice Sundaresh Menon, rejected his appeal within an hour, pointing out that the sentencing judge had been lenient.

The man, only known as "J", to protect his victims' identities, was previously sentenced to 29 years' jail and 24 strokes of the cane by the High Court on May. 4, 2023.

He had plotted with five other men to drug and rape his wife over eight years, as well as plotted with two of the men to rape their wife or ex-wife.

Cannot afford a lawyer

During his appeal hearing, J asked for more time to engage a lawyer to aid in his appeal submission, but the judges felt it would be futile.

He was previously represented by two sets of lawyers, but they were discharged before he pleaded guilty.

His application for a pro bono lawyer was rejected.

The man's mother said in her letter to the court that they could not afford a lawyer for him as well.

Filial and respectful person: Mother

The mother spoke in Mandarin while reading her letter, saying that her family hopes to be reunited with the man soon.

She added that J was a filial and respectful person who worked hard to support his children and was a good son.

She recounted an instance where she saw him buying "only one vegetable and one steamed egg” for dinner, saying that it upset her to see that.

However, J had purportedly told his mother that it was okay if he could save money to support his family.

Sentence had "choked the life" out of him

During mitigation, J said it had been four years and two weeks since his arrest and incarceration, as well as almost 13 years since his first offence.

“I remain in the purgatory of pain, guilt and self-condemnation, not wanting to forgive myself for harming my wife and causing her and my children to suffer,” he said with a shaking voice in court.

He added that he hated himself for harming the other victims.

While he accepted his wrongdoing, he asked the judges to consider the evidence and sought leniency.

However, he also said he was “in no position or authority” to say if the sentencing judge made a mistake in imposing the penalty.

“The sentence which has been imposed on me had already choked the life out of me,” J said.

“I have told both my counsellor in prison and psychologist – my soul has died. What is left is just an empty soul. I’m trying my best to compose myself not to break down in court today.”

Family will lack financial support: J

J also pointed out that his family will be losing 20 years of income, calculated at S$1.2 million, explaining that he used to earn an average salary of S$60,000 every year.

J asked: "What kind of son, husband, and father leaves his loved ones to fend for themselves for this amount of years?”

Did not see any error in sentence: Chief Justice

The Chief Justice told J that the court has to assess the gravity of his offences, as well as be faithful to sentencing principles and precedents.

He cited two noteworthy aspects of the case from the sentencing judge’s grounds of decision — "a shocking betrayal of marital trust and an egregious sexual perversion of conduct".

He said the victims were drugged and thus unconscious during the rapes, and videos of the deed were later shared online, re-victimising and dehumanising them.

He could not see any error by the sentencing judge, he added.

“In looking at this issue, the court has to look at the entirety of all the interests – the victims, who have suffered enormously. And we have to look at what society expects in a situation like this, what is the expression of public interest in a situation like this,” the Chief Justice said.

“And we have to be faithful to the principles and precedents. We can’t just say we want to be lenient because the sentence is wrong. We have to speak to what the principles are.”

The appeal judges ultimately rejected J's appeal.

Background

J was one of seven men who pleaded guilty in the "wife-sharing" drug rape case that first made headlines in 2020.

The seven men were identified as J, K, L, M, N, O, and P and were revealed to have met on platforms, such as the adult forum Sammyboy.

J's wife, a victim in the case, was raped by five other men over eight years after he drugged her on multiple occasions — sometimes pretending to give her medication to alleviate her menstrual pain.

He also raped K’s wife on three occasions between 2012 and 2013 and raped M’s former wife in 2018.

The men drugged their wives and invited other men over to their houses to rape them while they were unconscious.

They took videos of the acts and even live-streamed the rape to other men in the group.

Their misdeeds were only discovered when J's wife stumbled upon footage of her engaging in sex acts while unconscious.

The men were eventually arrested after she confronted him.

Related articles

Top photo from Unsplash