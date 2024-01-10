Man, 21, gets 4 years' jail for slashing friend's ex-girlfriend's boyfriend

Upset at being scolded on the phone by another man, Muhammad Ghufran bin Zuraini tracked him down and cornered him in a Jalan Sultan void deck with the help of two other friends before slashing him with a watermelon knife.

The 19-year-old victim survived the attack, but it left him with numerous lacerations, including a 10-inch knife wound on his head.

Ghufran, then 19 as well, was arrested together with four others for their involvement in the assault.

He pleaded guilty on Jan. 9 (Tuesday) to possessing a dangerous weapon with intent to cause grievous hurt, carrying the weapon in public and mischief, Shin Min Daily News (Shin Min) reported.

Ghufran, who is 21 years old now, was sentenced to four years and three weeks in prison, and nine strokes of the cane.

Had been released from RTC two days prior

Investigations showed that Ghufran was released from the Reformative Training Centre (RTC) on Sep. 17, 2021, and had to wear an electronic monitoring device.

The day after his release, however, he bought a 50-cm long watermelon knife for S$30 and hid it in his cupboard.

On the evening of Sep. 19, he called his friend's ex-girlfriend to ask her why she broke up with him.

When one of the ex-girlfriend's friends interrupted the conversation to tell him not to harass her, Ghufran got angry and swore at her.

This triggered the ex-girlfriend's boyfriend also to cut in and scold him.

Ghufran got even angrier as a result.

He grabbed the knife and took a cab to the ex-girlfriend's house to confront them.

Confronted man who scolded him over call

On the way, Ghufran called two friends to come over so he could borrow money from them, as he did not have enough to pay for the cab.

The two other men initially tried to dissuade him from continuing.

However, when the group saw the ex-girlfriend's boyfriend at the void deck of 19 Jalan Sultan, they decided to confront him instead.

As they approached, Ghufran loudly announced his presence and demanded that the boyfriend come forward.

The latter, seeing the situation, tried to make a break for it, but the three men quickly gave chase.

The assault

The three men eventually cornered the boyfriend in front of a lift at the block.

Ghufran then slashed him with the knife he was carrying, a total of 11 times, to teach him a lesson.

After that, the group fled to Pasir Ris before police could arrive at the scene.

Investigations revealed that Ghufran knew he was violating the conditions of his supervision period, so he cut off his electronic tracker to evade capture.

The police said in 2021 that the assailants were identified with the aid of images from police and CCTV cameras and through follow-up investigations.

They were subsequently arrested between Sep. 20 and Sep. 22, 2021.

Victim had multiple knife wounds, skull fracture

Police found the victim lying in a pool of his blood at the block's lift entrance, Shin Min reported.

Paramedics at the scene found multiple knife wounds on the front and back of his body, including a 10-cm laceration on his head.

The victim was taken to Tan Tock Seng Hospital, where he was further diagnosed with a skull fracture and injury to his right eye, and given 50-day MC.

Accused had no intention of surrendering: Prosecution

The prosecution asked for a jail sentence of 63 months (five years and three months) and three weeks, as well as 13 strokes of the cane for Ghufran, on account of the severity of the victim's injuries.

The prosecution also asserted that he had "absconded many times", and had cut off his tracker in this case, showing "he had no intention of surrendering".

In mitigation, Ghufran's defence lawyer pleaded that the accused had "realised the severity of his actions", and regretted them as he "knew he let his mother down".

The defence also hoped that the judge would mete out a lighter sentence on account of Ghufran's young age at the time of the offences.

Top image from Unsplash & Shin Min Daily News.