Solving water issues is 'low-hanging fruit' in solving broader climate crisis: President Tharman at Davos

"Water is a consequence, as well as a cause of climate change. It is the low-hanging fruit in our efforts to address climate change, " said President Tharman at a panel discussion at the 54th World Economic Forum (WEF) held in Davos, Switzerland on Jan. 17, 2024.

Issues of water can be solved within a reasonable period through financial and technological means so long as "we organise ourselves well and if we finance this so that everyone benefits,” added President Tharman.

The panel discussion, titled 'Out of Balance with Water', addressed the socio-economical nuances that surround the issue of water and how managing water can become a key element in deciding how the economy and climate change are affected in response.

Members of the Global Commission on the Economics of Water partook in the panel discussion

The WEF, held from Jan. 15 to 19 this year, is an annual forum that examines a broad range of global issues through public-private cooperation with participants including investors, business leaders, political leaders, and economists.

Panellists partaking in the 'Out of Balance with Water' discussion included members of the Global Commission on the Economics of Water, such as co-chair Mariana Mazzucato.

Commissioner of the commission, Joyeeta Gupta, was also present to moderate the discussion.

The commission is a global project aimed to find solutions that address climate change through water governance, of which President Tharman is a co-chair.

Other panellists include Executive Vice President and CEO of Grundfos Ulrik Gernow, chairperson of HCL Technologies Roshni Nadar Malhotra, and Chief Executive of WWF Netherlands Kirsten Schuijt.

"Water is not just about local extremities"

President Tharman said many do not realise "what's happening in water is not just about local extremities," but that "there's a shift in global conditions, what you call a tilt in the global cycle".

"So governments treat this as just a bad happening, a chance happening, and just hope it doesn't happen again, maybe widen the drains so that you don't get such bad floods," said President Tharman.

The lack of understanding of the reasons behind issues of water and climate change, as well as the lack of focus beyond the micro-local solutions, is the challenge that needs to be overcome in water governance.

President Tharman said by having the public sector co-invest, mitigate risk, and regulations, this can make what looks like hard-to-abate sectors become easier to abate through achieving scale and providing public incentive for private investment.

He noted that public sectors will have to be there to regulate set standards as such technologies are "not yet cost-effective, but will be with investment at scale".

"Good subsidies" needed

President Tharman also said a large part of the problem is that many are getting "perversely negative pricing" and subsidies are being placed on "the wrong things".

An example he gave was the extraction of groundwater in agriculture for many countries, where farmers are incentivised to pump an unsustainable amount of groundwater due to energy and diesel being subsidised.

However, if good subsidies were introduced, President Tharman continued, where energy is priced to give you a source of revenue, this can lead to the right type of farming to be subsidised.

Water is a multiplier

The panellists also raised the point of social class numerous times throughout the discussion and how it continues to intersect with the issue of water.

They agreed that water is a multiplier, because it expands and affects different societal spheres from education, health, jobs and development.

"I think the multiplier effect is endless when you think about it," Schuijt said, referring to the freshwater ecosystem. "So valuing that and seeing that as the basis of our social economic, wellbeing, wherever you live, I think is hugely important."

"Water...is many other things, but it's also a business," said Gernow. "If there is a fair price of water, it will incentivise investment in water...[and] innovating in water".

Singapore state ownership of water under the land and rainfall allows it to be used for public good

Gupta noted that the use of water in drinking and sanitation also differs for social classes, where a middle class person may pay less in some ways than a poor person when it comes to clean water access.

Malhotra also raised the point that different social classes would have different relationships with water and noted that pricing water based on the kinds of communities also who can benefit from it, such as having water subsidies for lower class people.

Citing Singapore as an example, President Tharman explains how "the state owns all the water under the land" which allows rainfall to be "used for the public good".

"It just requires shifts in governance that critically involve looking at the public good, pricing water to recognise its manifold values for the entire ecosystem on which we depend, and being fair to people so that you subsidise where subsidies are really required," said President Tharman.

"The world is waking up"

Panellists gave examples of how water continues to be a pressing issue in society, from floods and droughts in the Netherlands to the loss of moisture in soil and forests.

"The world is waking up and for that part of the world, that's not waking up, I think they will be forced to wake up soon," said Schuijt.

"Let's move faster and at a bigger scale than we have been doing over the past years," she added.

Summarising what the panellists have discussed over the session, Gupta said, "water is really easy to solve, because we have the technologies, we have the knowledge, we have the opportunities."

"We just have to get all the actors together and change the dynamics so that the governance system changes," she said.

Top image via World Economic Forum