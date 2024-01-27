Back

Tipo Gnocchi at North Bridge Road closing on Jan. 28, 2024

No-more-cchi.

Brenda Khoo | January 27, 2024, 01:11 PM

Tipo Gnocchi at 785 North Bridge Road is closing on Jan. 28, 2024.

Gnocchi is one of the five concepts of the Muslim-owned Tipo brand.

Its closure was previously announced on the brand's Facebook and Instagram channels on Dec. 29, 2023.

'Born on a whim' though 'always a risk'

Originally a pasta bar when Tipo opened the North Bridge Road store in 2018, it was later turned into a gnocchi bar in August 2022.

Tipo claimed on Facebook that its specialty gnocchi bar was Singapore's first.

With Tipo known for its handmade and DIY concepts, its gnocchi is no different.

Tipo's gnocchi is handmade fresh daily from potatoes and flour.

Customers can customise their own gnocchi, with prices starting from S$12.

Popular choices of sauce and toppings include:

  • Pink sauce,

  • Truffle oil (S$2),

  • Sous vide egg (S$2), and

  • Duck ragu (S$4).

House specials are also offered, including:

  • Seafood kombu (S$28) – a Japanese-style gnocchi in a yuzu kosho clam broth, and

  • Beef chipotle (S$22) – gnocchi in a smoky bolognese sauce.

'Where am I gonna get my gnocchi fix now?'

According to Tipo, it said the gnocchi bar was "born on a whim" initially.

Despite being seen as "always a risk" for Tipo, gnocchi fans expressed sadness about Gnocchi's closure.

One fan commented on Instagram: "Where am I gonna get my gnocchi fix now?"

Previously, Tipo said on Dec. 29, 2023, that the business is considering how to make a comeback with either a new Gnocchi or bringing over the crowd favourites to Tipo Osteria.

However, later on Jan. 23, 2023, when asked by an Instagram user on whether the Gnocchi branch is closing or shifting, Tipo replied in a comment, "maybe shifting Gnocchi but not sure".

Tipo Osteria, however, doesn't serve a DIY menu as it follows the classic Italian osteria format, with a menu of antipasti, primi, secondi, and dolce.

In the same comment, Tipo assured pasta lovers that its other four concepts are still in operation.

Top image from Tipo SG/Facebook.

