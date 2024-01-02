This ICA officer dedicated 22 years of his life to protecting S’pore’s borders

Phua Chiew Hua, 47, defies most expectations of how border security should be, but in the best way possible.

Greeting everyone he meets with kind eyes and a wide smile, Phua's warm demeanour might belie the gravity of his role as Deputy Director of Operations at the Immigration & Checkpoints Authority (ICA).

But after 22 years on the job, he's come to realise that, sure, manning our country's border security requires smarts and grit, but the essence of it is simple.

Have a heart for the people.

Call to serve

Phua first took up the mantle when he chanced upon a job recruitment advertisement by the Customs and Excise Department, back before it merged with the Singapore Immigration and Registration to become ICA.

Since then, he's put on multiple hats while being rotated across different departments.

In 2012, he assumed the role of Deputy Commander of Ground Operations at Changi Airport.

One of his key responsibilities was to work with airport partners to continually streamline immigration procedures.

Which, to anyone else, might sound daunting, but was right up Phua's alley.

Because for as long as he can remember, the man has always been a people person.

This ability to connect with others led him to take up the post of Deputy Commander of Training Command later in 2019 — another one of the more notable postings in his illustrious career.

Now, as Deputy Director of Operations, the man continues to protect our borders.

Evolving with the times

"A common misconception that people always [have] about immigration is that the role of ICA officers are pretty much still static — [that we] 'chop' passports physically," muses Phua.

But the introduction of the Singapore Arrival Card (SGAC) and electronic visit pass (e-Pass) have long eliminated the need for manual verification and physical endorsements.

When asked if he’s afraid of being usurped by machines, though, Phua says: "Not at all".

The way Phua sees it, technology is less of a rival and more of a friend.

"The job scope of our officers have been enhanced with the use of technology. For instance, we will be automating the routine tasks to allow our officers to engage with higher value tasks that challenge their cognitive aptitude — especially when interviewing and profiling travellers, and analysing data, which are key in making sound pre-arrival risk assessments of persons-of-interest."

In with the new

In the past, the checkpoints were filled with the impatient murmurs of queueing travellers, and smooth immigration hinged on the time taken to clear each traveller.

But the manpower shortage meant that the old ways had to be revamped.

Thus, the New Clearance Concept (NCC) was born.

Here’s a brief rundown on how this system works for the different groups that cross the borders in 2024.

Passengers

The introduction of iris and facial recognition means no more rummaging through your bags for your passports.

Conveyance

Car travellers can generate a QR code via the MyICA Mobile app and simply scan it upon reaching the checkpoint.

Cargo

Say goodbye to hardcopy cargo clearance permits. Now, drivers and traders can submit their cargo permit and vehicle numbers to ICA online, before their vehicle even arrives at the checkpoint.

Pretty nifty stuff.

And according to Phua, there's more to come.

"NCC is a constant journey of transformation and refinement. As we continue to work on revitalising the other modes of transport, the best is yet to be," he says.

Phua’s job has transformed him into somewhat of a hero in his children's eyes, who see the greater meaning behind his work.

"I have shared many interesting insights about checkpoint operations with them, and my son has also expressed interest to join ICA when he graduates. We shall see!" the officer chuckled.

