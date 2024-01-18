Tackling global challenges can't rely on private money or govt action alone, 'all pools of capital' needed: Pres. Tharman

President Tharman Shanmugaratnam spoke at the 2024 World Economic Forum (WEF) panel on government as the "lender of first resort" on January 17th in Davos, Switzerland.

The panel consisted of several influential figures within the investment sphere, who were familiar with both public sector and private sector funding and investment.

They included academics, venture capitalists, and a minister (Faisal Alibrahim, Saudi Arabia minister for economy and planning), in addition to Tharman himself.

The panel discussed the prospect of governments increasingly behaving like investors, whether through sovereign wealth funds, state-owned enterprises, or national innovation funds; as well as worries that governments might crowd out private sector investors.

First resort

The moderator, WEF Managing Direction Saadia Zahidi, introduced the topic by saying that surveys amongst business leaders had shown mixed views about the role of government in this area, and how much they should be co-investing.

Tharman was the first, and later the last, speaker of the panel. During his introduction, Singapore was given credit as home to some of the “textbook cases of innovative government investment”.

Despite this, Tharman was relatively bearish on government investment, focusing on the limits of what government could do, and the need to partner with private capital.

Tharman said that the perceived change in the role of government as an investor was not so much of a change of philosophy, but a change in the nature of problems being faced by countries around the world.

In his view, one of the largest problems the world faces is the accelerated deterioration of the global commons, and it is necessary to use all pools of capital to address the issue.

This meant not only using government as a source of investment, but also private capital, and even philanthropic means.

Size and scale

The problem of fixing the global commons is too expensive for the public sector to address alone, but it also requires more speed and scale than is possible for the private sector alone.

Using the climate crisis as an example, Tharman said that if there was not a sufficient amount of investment at a sufficient speed, the world would soon have to make trade-offs between economic growth and climate mitigation.

However, he said that it was still possible to avoid these trade-offs, but it requires a higher level of investment for a longer period of time in order to deliver quickly.

This would require the public sector to be part of the equation, because he does not believe that private sector investors alone would be able to respond with sufficient speed and scale.

"I wouldn't call it investor of first resort as such, I would call it the way in which the public sector can intelligently join forces with the private sector, drawing philanthropy capital where it's able to absorb real risk, and address this challenge jointly."

Inversion

The panel took on a peculiar inversion, where the panellist from a country known for public investment advocated for private capital.

The panellists who were from countries where government investment was less common, or even frowned upon, instead talked up the role that government could play in providing capital.

Italian-American-British panellist Mariana Mazzucato, a economist at University College London, gave the example of the Apollo program.

A United States government agency, in the form of NASA, led a large coalition of mainly private companies to develop the technology that would be required to land on the moon.

These companies were allowed to make a profit, " because you don't get to the moon through charity" but had those profits capped.

The program was used as an example of what a government-led project with significant private involvement would look like, and what it could achieve.

Straightforwardly protectionist

Tharman also warned against narrow views in industrial policy, warning that the modern approach to industrial policy by many countries is more targeted at crowding out and restricting other countries.

He said that the modern way of doing this usually came in the form of providing subsidies, adding that countries are seeking to gain the lead over others in a straightforwardly protectionist manner.

Tharman also advocated pairing social policies with industrial policy, adding that doing so is essential for industrial policy to succeed.

It requires a systemic approach to developing human capital, which would require education systems that were for everyone, and a constant replenishment of skills.

In Singapore, one possible example could be the government's SkillsFuture programs, which attempts to encourage Singaporeans to either gain new skills and engage in continuous training.

This however, is difficult, because it required "putting bets" on skills that will be useful five to 10 years into the future, something that was very difficult.

Despite this it was possible to make broad strokes estimations of what would likely be useful in the future.

Particular skills would likely remain important, such as digitalisation, and artificial intelligence.

Scaling up

Tharman was also given the final word of the session, telling his fellow panellists that the world was way behind in the race against climate change and a broader crisis in biodiversity.

The only way to tackle this is to rely on superior technologies and innovations, and to scale them up regardless of where they came from.

It was important to guard against unfair competition and subsidies, and when it comes to scaling up technologies, countries should adopt superior technologies where required, regardless of country of origin.

That would give the world the best chance of tackling the problems it faced.

The panel was the second of three panels that Tharman is speaking on at Davos, in addition to panels involving Singapore's Manpower Minister Tan See Leng and Minister for Communications and Information Josephine Teo.

