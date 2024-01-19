World neglecting fiscal reform as it's ‘never pleasant’ to discuss raising taxes: President Tharman

President Tharman Shanmugaratnam called for more action to fight climate change, and raising taxes to fund the necessary measures, while speaking at the 2024 World Economic Forum’s annual meeting in Davos, Switzerland.

He shared the stage for the final panel of the forum with five current or former finance ministers, including the head of the International Monetary Fund (IMF), Christine Lagarde, the Director-General of the World Trade Organisation, and the finance ministers of Germany and Saudi Arabia.

The panel was speaking on the global economic outlook, and was Tharman’s third panel of the forum, previously speaking on water and government investment.

Fiscal reform: important but neglected

The panel initially discussed immediate concerns, such as the potential outcomes of the imminent American presidential election, due at the end of 2024.

But around the midpoint of the panel, Tharman was asked about fiscal spending reform.

Francine Lacqua, Editor-at-large at Bloomberg, said it was a subject that the panel had not really spoken about, but could be the seed of a bigger crisis in upcoming years.

Tharman replied, saying that fiscal reform was perhaps the most important and neglected area of public policy.

All of the world's major future challenges required more fiscal investment, but it was being neglected because talking about raising revenue or taxes, or about redirecting subsidies and spending, was unpleasant.

Recent G20 changes to increase corporate taxes was tinkering around the edges, he said, referring to an Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD) deal to institute a 15 per cent minimum corporate tax, endorsed by G20 nations.

Singapore, despite not being part of either organisation (although a regular participant, especially of the G20), has agreed to implement such tax minimums.

It was a relatively small issue as compared to the challenges that were being faced, such as climate change, ageing societies, and the impact of artificial intelligence.

He outlined three points of change that would be needed.

Coordinated system of taxes and subsidies

The first was a globally coordinated system of carbon taxes, coupled with subsidies for households and communities that were especially vulnerable to climate.

The developing world would need a stream of funding so they could engage in the investments needed to mitigate and adapt, and allow their economies to keep growing.

Such a system of funding assistance was the only fair and realistic solution, and could not be ducked.

Subsidy redirection

Secondly, there would be a need to redirect subsidies.

Tharman said that the IMF estimated that five times more money was being spent on fuel subsidies than was being spent on green technologies and energy.

Fuel subsidies should be redirected to helping vulnerable households and communities, helping them adjust to climate change, spurring them into using green technologies.

It would be a major redirection, but it was sustainable and realistic, and it had to be achieved.

The ageing society

Thirdly, the world needed to reform fiscal policy to prepare for an ageing society, which Tharman said might be the most neglected.

It would mean changing social security and health financing systems in many significant ways.

Current systems are not sustainable, and too many people who need support, such as mental health care, could not get support.

Money needed to be spent on preventive or preemptive healthcare in order to help people stay healthy, because the alternative of treating them at a later point was far more expensive.

In addition to fundamental reform to healthcare, there needs to be fundamental reform to labour markets, to allow all the people to stay engaged at work if they so wished.

These were very important shifts in social policy. “We have to get real, the challenges we face are different from the past.”

Tinkering was insufficient

Tharman reiterated that "tinkering with corporate tax rates"would not be sufficient to take on the climate transition.

Tharman said with reforms, it was possible to sustain very high quality healthcare and social security systems.

Tharman said at the G20 and the IMF:

“We spend a lot of time talking about monetary policy, we spend very little time talking about fiscal policy reforms for a more secure future.”

His final point roused the audience, with some trying to start a round of applause.

Addressing concerns

But the panel moved swiftly on, with several of the panellists seeking to address points that Tharman had raised.

The Carlisle Group’s David Rubenstein agreed that fiscal reform was important, saying that the United States’ 34 trillion dollars of debt ran the risk of losing value, and in the process, its status as the world’s only reserve currency.

But it would be extremely difficult to do due to political considerations.

Director-General of the WTO Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala said that she had been “nodding so much when Tharman was talking”.

She agreed that much needed to be looked at to finance the green transition, but for now the money was not coming.

Trillions were needed, but until now Africa for instance was getting “a minute amount”.

She acknowledged the problem of regulatory fragmentation, noting that there were 73 different carbon taxing and pricing regimes globally, and consolidation was needed.

Head of the IMF and former finance minister of France Christine Lagarde took Tharman's point about the need for more taxation.

But she also said that the OECD’s agreement on corporate tax had been “laboriously negotiated” at the OECD level.

No place for magical thinking

Tharman was invited to close the panel, and he urged the audience and his fellow panellists to be realistic.

The climate transition would require much more investment than ever before, and while most would be funded by the private sector, he estimated that a third would have to come from government, which would require taxes in one form or another.

“It has to be funded, and there is no place for magical thinking.”

But he acknowledged the hurdles, saying: “So let us not duck the issue, the real challenge is political. It is unpopular to raise any taxes.”

He added:

“So all I am saying at the end of the day is our political antennae have gotten too short. We are all looking at the next elections in a whole range of countries.”

But the world had to “start moving now” and “face things realistically, make sure that it's fair and just, and avoid piling up a large problem for the future.”

