Thai govt to cut alcohol tax to boost tourism & economy

The move aims to promote Thailand as a central hub for tourism and spending.

Keyla Supharta | January 02, 2024, 06:32 PM

Thailand's cabinet has announced a reduction of domestic alcohol tax up to zero per cent as part of a wider strategy to boost tourism and economy to the country, media outlet Thaiger reported.

The aim is to promote Thailand as a central hub for tourism and spending, said Ministry of Finance Secretary Lawan Saengsanit.

Adjustment on tax structure

The initiative will also see the adjustment on tax structure on alcoholic beverages and local spirits.

Taxes on wine will see a reduction from 10 per cent to 5 per cent, while spirits will see a reduction from 10 per cent to zero, CNA reported.

The tax measures will expire at the end of this year, it was also reported, and tax revenue losses would be offset by additional tourist receipts.

This announcement comes after authorities in November extended opening hours for entertainment venues by two hours to 4am for revellers and tourists.

Meanwhile, the abolition of duty-free shops at all inbound airports is also being considered.

The move aims to encourage local citizens and foreign tourists to buy and spend within the country rather than from duty-free shops.

In 2023, the Excise Department of Thailand collected 177,596 million baht (S$6.9 million) in alcohol, beer, and beverage taxes.

From this amount, 64,168 million baht (S$2.4 million) was collected from alcohol tax, 86,480 million baht (S$3.3 million) from beer tax, and 26,948 million baht (S$1 million) from beverage tax.

Thailand is targeting more than 34 million tourist arrivals in 2024, up from 28 million in 2023.

