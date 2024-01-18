2 S'pore teens spend holidays making bouquets for elderly to put smiles on their faces

After completing their A-levels in December, two best friends decided to spend their holidays in a meaningful way — crafting and delivering flower bouquets for the socially isolated in the community.

Since then, Chuai Sen Min and Hnin Nanthar, both 18, have delivered 100 bouquets of flowers to the elderly residents of an aged care facility, with plans for more deliveries.

Gift a Smile

Their initiative, called Gift a Smile, aims to "spread joy in the community" through flowers.

To fund their project, they put out a call to family and friends to "gift a smile" by making a S$5 donation, which would each translate to one bouquet of flowers.

The duo assembled 100 bouquets, which were delivered to St Andrew's Senior Care on Jan. 10, 2024.

Their first delivery was successful and received an “exceptionally positive reaction from the elderly”.

While the teens admitted that a S$5 budget is "challenging" to work with, Chuai and Hnin do their best to minimise costs.

For instance, they purchased flowers from wholesalers.

They also crafted each bouquet from scratch, sourcing ribbons and wrapping paper before arranging the bouquets themselves.

They added that they felt "a sense of accomplishment" seeing the impact the flowers had on recipients.

Hnin said that while it was physically tiring, they wanted to help make those feeling neglected become happier.

What's next?

Chuai and Hnin have no plans to stop any time soon, with hopes of expanding the business, regardless of their A-Level results.

Hnin told Mothership:

“We're also keen on extending this same warmth to children in children's homes and beyond.”

By the end of the year, the teenagers hope to partner with 15 community organisations.

These include hospice care centres and children's homes.

In the long term, the pair want to eventually open their own online florist and use their profits to keep giving back to their community.

If you wish to donate to Gift a Smile, you can contact them through their Instagram page.

Top photo courtesy of Hnin Nanthar