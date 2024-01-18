Back

2 S'pore teens spend holidays making bouquets for elderly to put smiles on their faces

The pair have delivered 100 bunches of flowers since December.

Emily Williams | January 18, 2024, 04:48 PM

Events

Telegram

Whatsapp

After completing their A-levels in December, two best friends decided to spend their holidays in a meaningful way — crafting and delivering flower bouquets for the socially isolated in the community.

Since then, Chuai Sen Min and Hnin Nanthar, both 18, have delivered 100 bouquets of flowers to the elderly residents of an aged care facility, with plans for more deliveries.

A mirror selfie of the teenagers with big bunches of flowers purchased from a wholesaler. The teenagers purchase their flowers wholesale and arrange the bouquets themselves. Photo courtesy of Hnin Nanthar.

Gift a Smile

Their initiative, called Gift a Smile, aims to "spread joy in the community" through flowers.

To fund their project, they put out a call to family and friends to "gift a smile" by making a S$5 donation, which would each translate to one bouquet of flowers.

A bouquet of flowers created by the duo. One of the 100 bouquets delivered on Jan. 10. Photo supplied by Hnin Nanthar.

The duo assembled 100 bouquets, which were delivered to St Andrew's Senior Care on Jan. 10, 2024.

Their first delivery was successful and received an “exceptionally positive reaction from the elderly”.

The pair making their first delivery to St Andrew's Senior Care. Photo courtesy of Hnin Nanthar.

Distributing the bouquets. Photo courtesy of Hnin Nanthar.

While the teens admitted that a S$5 budget is "challenging" to work with, Chuai and Hnin do their best to minimise costs.

For instance, they purchased flowers from wholesalers.

They also crafted each bouquet from scratch, sourcing ribbons and wrapping paper before arranging the bouquets themselves.

They added that they felt "a sense of accomplishment" seeing the impact the flowers had on recipients.

Hnin said that while it was physically tiring, they wanted to help make those feeling neglected become happier.

What's next?

Chuai and Hnin have no plans to stop any time soon, with hopes of expanding the business, regardless of their A-Level results.

Hnin told Mothership:

“We're also keen on extending this same warmth to children in children's homes and beyond.”

By the end of the year, the teenagers hope to partner with 15 community organisations.

These include hospice care centres and children's homes.

In the long term, the pair want to eventually open their own online florist and use their profits to keep giving back to their community.

If you wish to donate to Gift a Smile, you can contact them through their Instagram page.

Top photo courtesy of Hnin Nanthar

FairPrice freezes prices of pomfret, grouper, prawns, & other items for CNY

Wallet-friendly CNY celebrations.

January 18, 2024, 04:45 PM

S'porean woman paints detailed pictures of panda cub Le Le to say goodbye

So cute.

January 18, 2024, 04:42 PM

Solving water issues is 'low-hanging fruit' in solving broader climate crisis: President Tharman at Davos

Issues of water can be solved within a reasonable period through financial and technological means, so long as "we organise ourselves well and if we finance this so that everyone benefits”, added President Tharman.

January 18, 2024, 04:37 PM

Tackling global challenges can't rely on private money or govt action alone, 'all pools of capital' needed: Pres. Tharman

Tharman said it was essential to pair social and industrial policy.

January 18, 2024, 03:42 PM

Kung Fu Panda-themed CNY merch & experience at selected Haidilao S'pore outlets till Feb. 24

Kicking off the dragon year with the dragon warrior.

January 18, 2024, 03:06 PM

Desmond Lee says West Coast team 'saddened' that Iswaran quit as MP 'under these circumstances', thanks him for service & contributions

Lee previously said the CPIB probe was a 'worrying development' with 'big impact' on West Coast GRC.

January 18, 2024, 03:04 PM

1 year after 40 of her fishes killed, otters kill Bukit Timah resident's arowanas, left 1 dead inside house

Most of the arowanas were not eaten, with some only bitten near the chins, or had missing eyes and fins.

January 18, 2024, 03:01 PM

Polish tourists photographed while sunbathing at Wat Chiang Man Thai temple, apologise

Sunbathing at the temple is seen as culturally inappropriate.

January 18, 2024, 02:22 PM

Ex-ITE East lecturer shows porn video to boy, 12, in lift, says he's 'easy target' to 'tease and arouse'

He was sentenced to five months and two weeks in prison.

January 18, 2024, 02:13 PM

Nothing to suggest F1 contracts structured to govt's disadvantage, preparations for S'pore GP 2024 on track: MTI

MTI said the race has attracted more than 550,000 international visitors and generated S$2 billion of incremental tourism receipts.

January 18, 2024, 01:50 PM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.